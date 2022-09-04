One Piece Chapter 1059 release delayed due to Super Typhoon in Japan

One Piece Chapter 1059 was supposed to be released on September 4, 2022. However, fans who follow the manga weekly must be patient for a little while longer. As Super Typhoon Hinnamnor looms over Japan, the difficulty in releasing One Piece chapter 1059 is rather understandable.

While the previous chapter of One Piece showcased the new bounties of the straw hat pirates, fans were also taken aback by the Cross Guild's advancement in the story. Viewers are expecting a lot more from One Piece chapter 1059, but the circumstances are dire and one must be patient as Japan will be going through some tough times.

One Piece Chapter 1059 delayed as Super Typhoon charges towards Japan

Reason for delay

While the delay in the launch was announced three days ago, the reason for the same was not stated. Thus, fans came to the conclusion that Eiichiro Oda, the esteemed mangaka of One Piece, is probably taking another one of his creative breaks. Publishing manga chapters on a weekly basis is no easy task and takes a considerable toll on one's body and mind.

However, fans soon realized the real reason for the delay when thunderstorm alerts were issued in several parts of Japan. Super Typhoon Hinnamnor packs winds of up to 241 kilometers per hour (150 miles per hour) and is the strongest tropical cyclone of 2022.

Moreover, the warnings issued in Japan include extreme flooding which might threaten the lives of the country's citizens. Extremely powerful wind gusts and violent waves will also be witnessed. Meteorologists are referring to this typhoon as a textbook example of the strongest storms.

New release dates and speculations

Shortly after announcing the delay in launching the new chapter, Viz Media confirmed its revised release date on its official website. Fans will be able to catch up with the new chapter in a week's time on Sunday, September 11. As soon as it launches, chapter 1059 will be available to read online on Manga Plus and Viz Media's official website.

One Piece Chapter 1059 will be available for fans to enjoy at these timings:

Pacific Time: 8 AM PT

Eastern Time: 11 AM ET

European Time: 5 PM CET

Indian Time: 8:30 PM IST

Australian Time: 12:30 AM ACST (September 12)

Moreover, every delay in publishing a chapter gives fans more time to speculate and individuals are stirring up the community with cryptic hints. There have been several rumors regarding former warlords joining the cross guild, and One Piece Chapter 1059 may feature one of them.

While it is previously believed to be Boa Hancock, leakers have posted an image of Perona as she tears up with joy. This has led to many believing Gecko Moria may get a comeback. However, the context is vague and speculations have not been confirmed. Fans are eagerly waiting for the spoilersOne Piece for chapter 1059 which will be released tomorrow as usual.

Final Thoughts

Leakers are engaging with their communities as they prepare to drop the spoilers tomorrow. Speculations never seem to cease when it comes to One Piece and this delay will result in more and more theories about its future.

However, Super Typhoon Hinnamnor is expected to cause fatal damage to Japan. Precautions are underway as ferries and flights have ceased completely nationwide. However, Japan has faced the wrath of several serious natural disasters in the past and has come back stronger as a nation.

