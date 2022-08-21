One Piece Chapter 1058 leak shows Gear 5 Luffy in all his glory

The hype for One Piece Chapter 1058 is almost palpable amongst the fandom. After many years of adventures, the Land of Wano arc has finally come to an end, making fans wonder what could be next for the franchise.

While no new information about this chapter has been released, a few hours ago a leak from a preview of the chapter started making rounds on Twitter. Continue reading to learn more about what the preview revealed and what it may mean for this new arc.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and will contain spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1058. Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media used in the article unless otherwise specified.

Gear 5 Luffy may play a big role in the new arc that will start with One Piece Chapter 1058

What did the leaks reveal?

Epicop @Epicopboy #ONEPIECE1058

Official chapter 1058 preview :



"The world is in turmoil , What path will Luffy and his friends take...!?" Official chapter 1058 preview :"The world is in turmoil , What path will Luffy and his friends take...!?" #ONEPIECE1058 Official chapter 1058 preview :"The world is in turmoil , What path will Luffy and his friends take...!?" https://t.co/hNTY52F90W

As stated above, a few hours ago, a leak from the preview of One Piece Chapter 1058 was shared on Twitter by various known leakers. However, the leak does not contain any relevant information about the events that will transpire in the chapter.

What caught the attention of fans was the appearance of a gigantic Gear 5 Luffy. Luffy can be seen using his Gomu-Gomu no Giant, a technique he used to squash Kaido back during their fight in Onigashima.

Now that the adventures of the Straw Hat crew in the Land of Wano have come to an end, fans are waiting for any kind of clues about what may come next. Luffy's appearance in his most powerful transformation in this preview could point to the need of this form in the near future.

Epicop @Epicopboy Better translation with little change (Don't worry) :



"The world is in turmoil, and Luffy and his friends are on the road to...?" Better translation with little change (Don't worry) :"The world is in turmoil, and Luffy and his friends are on the road to...?"

Alongside Luffy’s image, there was also a cryptic message that could be implied as a hint about the plot of this upcoming arc. The message revealed that the world of One Piece is indeed in chaos and the Straw Hat crew and their friends are going to an unspecified location.

What could this mean for the future of the franchise?

One Piece Episode 1058 will be the beginning of a new era for the franchise, leaving behind old friends and setting sail towards Laugh Tale. The last few chapters have already established how the world of the series looks before entering this last saga.

Luffy and Sabo have inspired a new generation of revolutionaries who want to take down the World Government. Shanks and many other pirate crews are getting ready to race towards the One Piece. The world is in a state of change, something that will hopefully be explored in depth soon.

The appearance of a Gear 5 Luffy, the only form powerful enough to take Kaido down, could imply that bigger threats are looming over the horizon. The Admirals are still determined to stop Luffy and his crew from reaching the One Piece, so this could be a clue about a second war between Pirates and Marines.

The cryptic message about Luffy and his friends heading towards a mysterious location is most likely implying that the Straw Hat crew still has something to do before arriving at Laugh Tale. Fans are eager to find out what that could be.

Final thoughts

What awaits our heroes as they depart from the Land of Wano? (Image via Toei Animation)

The final saga of One Piece's story will soon commence with One Piece Chapter 1058. This new leak did nothing but fan the flames of excitement the community is feeling about this new chapter.

However, not everything about it must be taken literally. The appearance of a Gear 5 Luffy could just be a reminder of the epic adventures our heroes lived through during the Land of Wano arc.

It is still too early to start coming up with theories about the meaning of both the image and the message that was leaked with the preview. For now, we will have to wait until more spoilers about One Piece Chapter 1058 are made available to the public.

Once they come out, fans can be sure that the connection between the preview and the chapter will become clearer.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande