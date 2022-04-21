The Marine Admirals have often been hailed as being in a class of their own in One Piece. The Marineford arc demonstrated just how powerful this group of individuals can be, with the three at the time combining their efforts into a near unstoppable force.

In post-time-skip One Piece, and especially recently, the playing field has somewhat leveled as far as their relative superiority. Nevertheless, every known Admiral, both current and past, is a force to be reckoned with in one-on-one combat.

Here is every Admiral in One Piece, ranked from most powerful to least.

Note: Since Admiral Ryokugyu has not yet been shown fighting in the series, he will be excluded from this list.

One Piece’s Admirals are a tremendous force, yet some are stronger than others

4) Kizaru

Kizaru as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Kizaru is likely One Piece’s weakest Admiral seen thus far. Despite having the strongest Fruit on paper of the five Admirals seen, he never utilizes it to its fullest potential. While still an Admiral and therefore incredibly strong, he’s most definitely the weakest of the bunch.

His lightspeed powers never seem to actually be as powerful and unstoppable as they should be. Silvers Rayleigh was able to stop him mid-kick, which means either Rayleigh is incredibly underrated or Kizaru is incredibly overrated (the more likely scenario). Unfortunately, there’s not enough evidence to justify him being anything but the weakest link.

3) Aokiji

Aokiji as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Both during and after his time as an Admiral, Aokiji likely ranks as the third strongest of the bunch. His Devil Fruit powers are incredibly potent, giving him the ability to freeze massive areas or opponents instantly. His hand-to-hand combat skills are also extremely powerful, as seen during his confrontations in the Marineford war.

His status as an Admiral also implies a great deal of tactical intelligence and cunning, which shows in his fights throughout the series. While his motives for joining the Blackbeard Pirates are enigmatic, his acceptance into the group implies that he is still very strong, despite his injuries.

2) Fujitora

Fujitora as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Considering his level of strength in combat despite being a blind man, Fujitora likely ranks second behind his boss for the strongest Admiral debate. His Devil Fruit powers and swordsmanship are incredibly powerful and skilled, making him a truly impressive combat force.

While his morals sometimes get in the way of him achieving his duty, this in no way detracts from his skill and strength in combat. Choosing not to fight is not the same as being able to fight, and that distinction secures his rank as the second strongest Admiral.

1) Akainu

Akainu as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The current Fleet Admiral and former Admiral Akainu proved himself the superior Admiral in his win over Aokiji. The two fought on Punk Hazard for the Fleet Admiral position, yet he injured Aokiji so badly that he lost his left leg in the fight. The two also left the island eternally scarred, with it having a molten and frozen side even years later.

His merciless and cruel side further lends itself to his strength, showing he’s someone who will do anything to win a fight and do what he believes is right. This philosophy allows him to use his power to its maximum potential, pulling no punches and doing whatever it takes to win. This solidifies his ranking above his former colleague as the strongest Admiral seen in the anime.

Edited by Siddharth Satish