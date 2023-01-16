One piece chapter 1072: Why Kizaru will be defeated by the Straw Hats

One Piece chapter 1072 is scheduled to be released on January 23, 2023, at 12 am JST. The chapter could finally give fans a chance to see Luffy take on one of the strongest characters in the series, Admiral Kizaru.

It was shown earlier that the Admiral has something big planned for the Straw Hats and will look towards stopping them from escaping the Egghead island at any cost.

However, many fans believe that he has severely underestimated how strong the Straw Hat Pirates have become. The Monster Trio consisting of Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji would be extremely difficult for the Admiral to handle alone, and if we throw Jinbei into the mix, the situation spells certain doom for the veteran marine.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative by nature and contains spoilers from the One Piece manga series.

Kizaru might taste defeat for the first time in One Piece chapter 1072

Admiral Kizaru as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece chapter 1071, Kizaru ordered every battleship available to be sent to Egghead island, with the intention of stopping the Straw Hats from escaping along with Dr. Vegapunk. The Admiral also hinted that he has something in store for the Straw Hats, which will make their escape even more difficult. However, fans believe that Kizaru will get absolutely destroyed by Luffy and his Gear 5.

The Straw Hats Captain is on a whole different level, with his Gear 5 awakening helping him bulldoze past opponents like Emperor Kaido and Rob Lucci with ease. Yonkos are estimated to be on the same power level as Admirals, pushing the fight more in favor of Luffy. Even if Kizaru is around the same power level as Kaido, it will be extremely difficult for him to deal with Luffy's cartoon-esque Gear 5 powers.

In the last chapter, Luffy was able to conjure a pair of sunglasses out of the clouds of his hair. This shows that one of the abilities of the Gear 5 mode is reality manipulation. We might get to see a more powerful extent of this ability if Luffy fights Kizaru in One Piece chapter 1072.

Luffy's crew would make it harder for Kizaru to win

Zoro, Sanji and Jimbei (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

In chapter 1071, Zoro came face to face with CP0 agent Kaku. This means that in the upcoming chapter, he will have to defeat Kaku before he can lend a hand to Luffy in his fight against Admiral Kizaru. Zoro can imbue Conqueror's Haki with his attacks and cause severe damage to Kizaru. His sword, Enma, is also a major power boost, taking his battle prowess to the next level.

Sanji is another character we could see Kizaru fighting against in One Piece chapter 1072. With his Diable Jambe, awakened Germa 66 powers, and the Raid suit, Sanji is more than capable of fighting the Admiral. He has received a lot of power boosts in the Wano Arc, and Kizaru might be the perfect opponent for him to match up against in the next chapter.

Jinbei, the fourth strongest member of the Straw Hats, cannot be totally written off if a fight does break out in the upcoming chapter. He was able to withstand a confrontation with someone like Big Mom and even defeated Who's Who in the Wano Arc. This proves that he can hold his own against strong opponents and could be of good assistance to Luffy and the others.

Conclusion

Fans are eagerly waiting for chapter 1072 spoilers to drop to see who Kizaru might match up with. January 17, 2023, is the earliest expected date for spoilers with the chapter's full summary being available by January 19.

The chapter is set to be an action-packed adventure for fans and will have a lot of big names squaring up against one another. Fans will be rooting for Luffy and his crew to safely escape the Egghead island while also giving some payback to the marines and finally humbling Admiral Kizaru.

