One Piece: Why Garp may die as the Egghead Arc comes to an end

One Piece chapter 1071 has finally put the spotlight on one of the strongest characters in the series, Monkey D. Garp. The vice admiral made an unexpected appearance at the end of the chapter and openly declared his intentions of rescuing his subordinate, Koby, from the hands of the Blackbeard Pirates.

Garp's declaration has caused fans to speculate that he will square off against Captain Blackbeard by the end of the Egghead Arc, resulting in an epic showdown. However, fans suspect that this might be too big of a risk for him to handle and might even result in his demise.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from One Piece chapter 1071.

Reasons why Garp might die if he fights Blackbeard Pirates at the end of Egghead Arc in One Piece

In Chapter 1071, Garp boldly announced his decision to rescue Captain Koby from Blackbeard's pirate island of Hachinosu. This showed that he was ready to square off against one of the four Emperors of the Sea all by himself without any noteworthy backup.

This made fans concerned for Garp's life as he stands no chance of defeating Blackbeard at this point in the series. With the narrative of the story building up towards a clash between Blackbeard and Luffy, there is no way he will go down at the vice admiral's hands at the end of the Egghead Arc.

Dark King @realdarkkingg I think Blackbeard will beat Garp for the storyline, it makes more sense that way, it’ll lead to Luffy vs Blackbeard, Who’s winning 🥶 If Garp somehow dies while fighting Blackbeard, JoyBoy will get revengeI think Blackbeard will beat Garp for the storyline, it makes more sense that way, it’ll lead to Luffy vs Blackbeard, Who’s winning 🥶 If Garp somehow dies while fighting Blackbeard, JoyBoy will get revenge😈I think Blackbeard will beat Garp for the storyline, it makes more sense that way, it’ll lead to Luffy vs Blackbeard, Who’s winning 🥶 https://t.co/SBj7wDQmyn

Garp might be a powerhouse but he is past his prime and can't take on a Yonko and his crew all by himself. However, his advanced haki gives him a chance to counter Blackbeard's Devil Fruit powers, giving the villain a run for his money. The "Hero of the Marines" certainly won't go down without a fair fight and will have his moment to shine in the upcoming chapters of the One Piece manga.

Blackbeard's Devil Fruits might be too much for Garp to handle

Blackbeard has two Devil Fruit powers in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Blackbeard has the powers of two Devil Fruits, making him one of the strongest characters in One Piece. His Devil Fruit, Gura Gura no Mi, allows him to control earthquakes and Yami Yami no Mi allows him to control darkness. This makes him strong enough to even take down someone like Garp.

Garp was able to hold his own against the likes of Roger and Whitebeard in his prime, making him one of the strongest Haki users in the series. However, this too is bound to be affected by his age and might not be enough to fend off against the dual powers of darkness and earthquakes.

Blackbeard using the power of dark vortex (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

Blackbeard can use dark vortex to consume everything with his Yami Yami no Mi powers and then cause shockwaves to pass through Garp's body with his Gura Gura no Mi powers. The combination of the two powers has the ability to destroy the entire world, making it extremely difficult for Garp to fight both at once.

Blackbeard's crew members would make it harder for Garp to win

Shiryu and Aokiji are part of Blackbeard's powerful pirate crew (Image via Toei Animation)

Blackbeard's pirate crew has members like Shiryu and Aokiji who can make the fight extremely difficult for Garp as he won't stand a chance against this many high-level characters. Shiryu with the powers of his Suke Suke no Mi can turn invisible and attack his opponents at high speed, making him a tough opponent.

Aokiji's true motives behind joining the Blackbeard Pirates are unclear, but many fans believe that he will aid Garp in his fight against Blackbeard and switch sides. However, it could always be the case that he is deep undercover and will have to fight Garp so as not to raise any suspicion toward him.

Other members of Blackbeard's crew (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

Other members like Lafitte, Burgess, Van Augur, Doc Q also pose a considerable threat if they manage to corner Garp and attack him all at once. In any case, One Piece fans are skeptical of Garp's chances of survival and believe he will meet a similar heroic yet tragic ending like Whitebeard.

Final thoughts

Garp is not in his prime anymore but can still give the Blackbeard Pirates a hard time (Image via Toei Animation)

The next few chapters of the One Piece manga will determine Garp's fate and fans might finally get to see him in action. Having fought against the likes of Rocks D. Xebec, Gold D. Roger, and Whitebeard, it is unlikely that the "Hero of the Marines" will fall easily at the hands of the Blackbeard Pirates. However, there is no chance of him winning this fight.

The older generation will always be surpassed by the younger generation, with characters like Rayleigh, Garp, and Sengoku taking the backseat. So Garp's chances of dying are really high at the end of the Egghead Arc as he faces one of the strongest antagonists in the series.

