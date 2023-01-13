One Piece chapter 1072: Major spoilers to expect from the chapter

One Piece chapter 1072 is scheduled to be released on January 23, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the new chapter on Shueisha’s Weeky Shonen Jump Magazine, MangaPlus, Viz Media’s website, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

The previous chapter ended with a bombshell announcement from Garp about beating up the Blackbeard Pirates and rescuing his subordinate, Koby. Meanwhile, on the Egghead Island, Luffy and his crew were seemingly betrayed by Vegapunk's mysterious ally.

With so many new developments, chapter 1072 is set to be action packed. Moreover, with the raw scans of the One Piece chapter arriving next week, the plot will see a lot of big name characters square off against each other as the Egghead arc nears its finale.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative by nature and contains spoilers from the One Piece manga series.

Garp vs Blackbeard Pirates, Kizaru's plan, and other spoilers to expect from One Piece chapter 1072

1) Garp fighting the Blackbeard Pirates

Garp's decision to rescue Koby has made some fans believe that he will fight Blackbeard alongside Trafalgar Law in chapter 1072 of the manga. In his prime, Garp was able to square off against the likes of Roger and Whitebeard, making fans hopeful that he will give Blackbeard a run for his money.

However, Garp going alone to Blackbeard Pirates' territory with no strong backup is a suicidal plan. As a result, Aokiji might intercept him before he reaches Hachinosu.

2) Kizaru's plan to stop the Straw Hats

Kizaru in One Piece chapter 1072 (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

In chapter 1072, fans believe that Kizaru will show up with every marine warship he can gather to stop Straw Hats and Vegapunk from escaping Egghead Island.

Kizaru also hinted in the last chapter that he had something in store that would make escaping difficult for the Straw Hats. One Piece chapter 1072 might further shed some light on this hidden trump card and show the true extent of the admiral's plans.

3) Revealing the identity of Vegapunk's mysterious ally

Vegapunk's mysterious ally (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

One of the most intriguing mysteries in the last chapter was the identity of Vegapunk's ally, who also lived on Egghead Island. For a few weeks now, fans have been speculating who this character might be, which is why they might possibly find a definitive answer to this question in One Piece chapter 1072.

Furthermore, many fans speculate that this character is secretly a villain and is working against the Straw Hats. We might get to see if that theory is true or not in chapter 1072.

4) Finding out why Kuma went back to Mariejois

⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ CR: ReZero @Soul_StormOP #ONEPIECE1071

.

.

.

.

Of all the places Kuma could have gone, I was not expecting him to return to Mariejois



Tho it’s weird cuz whenever he sends others flying they land safely to their destination but here he crashed into the Red Line. Maybe he wasn’t trying to come here 🤔 Of all the places Kuma could have gone, I was not expecting him to return to MariejoisTho it’s weird cuz whenever he sends others flying they land safely to their destination but here he crashed into the Red Line. Maybe he wasn’t trying to come here 🤔 #ONEPIECE1071....Of all the places Kuma could have gone, I was not expecting him to return to Mariejois 💀Tho it’s weird cuz whenever he sends others flying they land safely to their destination but here he crashed into the Red Line. Maybe he wasn’t trying to come here 🤔 https://t.co/2C7ZgHgBO8

In the last chapter, Kuma went back to the Holy Land of Mariejois for some unknown reason. Since then, many fans have been curious about what prompted him to make such a reckless decision, which is why it is possible that chapter 1072 will shed some light on his motives.

Additionally, Sabo risked his life to infiltrate and get Kuma out of Mariejois, so the fact that he went back there is a sign that something big might be revealed in the upcoming chapter.

5) Zoro fighting Kaku

Zoro and Kaku in One Piece Chapter 1071 (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

Zoro was rudely awakened from his nap by Kaku, who launched an attack on the Thousand Sunny in order to destroy the Straw Hats' only means of transportation out of the Egghead Island. However, Zoro easily managed to block off the attack and made Kaku visibly unsettled with his presence.

Fans believe that a full blown fight will ensue between the two characters in One Piece chapter 1072. The predictions are that Kaku will get bulldozed by Zoro, who is currently on a whole different level in terms of strength.

What happened in the previous chapter

One Piece 1071 was a fast-paced chapter that covered a lot of different characters and touched on several important plot points. It began with Kuma landing at Red Port, which is the base of the Red Line and where Mariejois sits. Meanwhile, Straw Hats and Vegapunk were preparing to leave when the scientist requested help from a mysterious ally who was on Egghead Island the whole time.

Amidst all this, the frontier dome defense system got deactivated, giving the CP0 a chance to infiltrate Vegapunk's lab. Once inside, Lucci and Kaku spotted the Thousand Sunny, and Kaku jumped in to destroy the ship so that the Straw Hats would not be able to escape Egghead. However, that attempt was thwarted by Zoro, who was napping on the ship.

The scene then shifts to the Kid Pirates approaching Elbaf, the island of the Giants. The chapter ended with an appearance from Vice Admiral Garp, who assured Helmeppo that they would rescue Koby and beat up all the Blackbeard Pirates.

Conclusion

Raw scan of One Piece chapter 1072 cover (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

As of now, there are no such major spoilers or leaks for One Piece chapter 1072. A raw scan over for the new chapter titled In this turbulent world, where will Straw Hats venture next? is the only information that has been leaked so far.

Spoilers for chapter 1072 are expected to start surfacing by January 17, 2023. Moreover, readers can expect raw scans and the chapter's full summary to be available by January 19.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes