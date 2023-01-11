One Piece: 8 biggest mysteries that need to be solved in Egghead

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda could solve a few mysteries in the Egghead arc.

Whether it's Vegapunk's involvement in MADS or the general mechanics behind a Devil Fruit, there are several questions that need to be answered in the One Piece series. The Egghead arc is the perfect time to address these relevant plot topics, given the characters involved.

These One Piece mysteries will likely be resolved in the Egghead arc

1) Kizaru's connection with Vegapunk

Kizaru's fleet is set to arrive on Egghead so he can deal with the Straw Hats yet again. He will most likely fight Luffy along the way. Now is the perfect opportunity to explore his relationship with Vegapunk.

There is clearly a connection between Kizaru's Devil Fruit, the Pika Pika no Mi, and the original Pacifista models, who can fire off similar light beams. Vegapunk has already proven that he can make artificial fruits in the One Piece series, but he would need to extract DNA from the Admiral.

Kizaru also has unspecified ties to Sentomaru, who is the head of the Marine Science Unit and Vegapunk's personal bodyguard.

2) Vegapunk's knowledge about the Lunarians

The World Government has replaced the entire Warlord system with upgraded Pacifista units. Vegapunk considers the Seraphim to be a technological feat of humanity. These biological robots are infused with mysterious green blood that gives them Devil Fruit powers.

For unknown reasons, they also resemble Lunarians, a nearly extinct race in the One Piece series. Vegapunk did research on the Ancient Kingdom, which means he could be familiar with them. Hopefully, the Egghead arc will go into more detail regarding how much he knows about the Lunarians.

3) The endgame for Judge and Caesar

Former MADS scientists Judge Vinsmoke and Caesar Clown are major characters in the ongoing cover story, which is concurrent to everything going on in the Egghead arc. The question remains whether or not they will play a role in the actual plot itself.

Judge and Caesar do have some history with Vegapunk since they were former colleagues in the One Piece series. They were last seen fighting each other in the Germa Kingdom. Eichiro Oda clearly has plans for them in the near future.

4) Vegapunk's unknown backup

During the events of One Piece Chapter 1071, Vegapunk is seen contacting a mysterious person, asking them for help against the CP0.

In a conversation with his two satellites, Pythagoras and Edison pointed out that the World Government will go after their ally if they are seen attacking the CP0 agents. Regardless, desperate times call for desperate measures.

The mysterious person could be anybody at this point, whether it's a retired Scopper Gaban or a random Lunarian. One Piece fans will likely find out very soon.

5) The mysterious fifth member of MADS

The cover story for One Piece Chapter 1070 featured the original members of the MADS organization. Interestingly, there is an unknown female member in that group. Her identity is yet to be confirmed, but that hasn't stopped readers from speculating about who she could be.

A popular theory states that Stussy could be the fifth member, given her familiarity with Egghead. Other fringe candidates include Kureha, Miss Bakkin, and Sora Vinsmoke. Whoever this person may be, her intellect will be on par with the rest of the brilliant scientists at MADS.

6) The entire MADS backstory

Speaking of the cover story, there's a reason why Eiichiro Oda is bringing former MADS scientists back into the fold. Their role in discovering the Lineage Factor is going to be crucial in a Vegapunk-centric arc.

One Piece readers should expect a history lesson in regards to MADS and their scientific accomplishments. It would be interesting to see why they were researching Devil Fruits in the first place. The World Government considered them a major threat, which is why they were disbanded.

7) Bartholomew Kuma's past

After not doing anything for over a decade, Kuma has finally taken a very active role in the story. He is a major player in the Egghead arc. It turns out that Jewelry Bonney is his daughter, so that relationship is getting a lot of focus.

Bonney is also very resentful towards Vegapunk, who performed the Pacifista modifications that reduced her father to a mindless robot. One Piece readers may finally know why Vegapunk and Kuma went ahead with this procedure in the first place, along with their backstory together.

8) The origin of Devil Fruits

A long time ago, a One Piece reader had asked Eiichiro Oda about the origin of Devil Fruit in an SBS questionnaire. The author responded by saying that Vegapunk would have the answer to everybody's questions.

With the final saga underway, it would only make sense to get much deeper into Devil Fruit lore, especially in the Egghead arc where Vegapunk is present. His theory states that Devil Fruits are the manifestation of dreams and desires.

Nonetheless, there are still a lot of questions that remain unanswered. For instance, One Piece readers would love to know why it's difficult to replicate Logia Devil Fruits, or why inanimate objects have the ability to "eat" Zoan Devil Fruits.

