One Piece Chapter 1069: Egghead is the new Sabaody

One Piece Chapter 1069 has many readers pointing out the parallels between Egghead and Sabaody Archipelago.

Eiichiro Oda is certainly the master of callbacks. Remember, the series has been running for over 25 years now. Oda has plenty of past material he can reference in the present day. Based on what happened in One Piece Chapter 1069, it seems as though Egghead and Sabaody follow the same basic structure.

The Straw Hats have come a long way since they met Kizaru before the two-year timeskip. However, they are no longer a rookie pirate crew by One Piece Chapter 1069. Egghead could be the redemption arc that Luffy and his friends have been looking for. It's truly an exciting time in the series.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Egghead and Sabaody have a lot in common by One Piece Chapter 1069

kikimangoe @kekesmango #ONEPIECE1069 lowkey this chapter makes me sad bc egghead really feels like sabaody now, aligning w/ the theory/observation of pre and post ts arcs mirroring each other, meaning that the mirrors for impel down & marineford are imminent, & the story is barrelling to the finish #ONEPIECE1069 lowkey this chapter makes me sad bc egghead really feels like sabaody now, aligning w/ the theory/observation of pre and post ts arcs mirroring each other, meaning that the mirrors for impel down & marineford are imminent, & the story is barrelling to the finish 😭

One Piece Chapter 1069 revolves around the conflict between Monkey D. Luffy and Rob Lucci. The CP0 agents have been sent to kill Vegapunk and all his remaining satellites. However, since the Straw Hat is standing in their way, it's not going to be an easy mission for them.

Sentomaru is also currently in charge of Egghead's defense system. He is supposed to control the Seraphim that are stationed on the island. However, since Lucci knocks him out by the end of the chapter, it's very likely that CP0 take control of the robots. The Straw Hats will now be fighting on all fronts.

In the meantime, Kizaru has been dispatched from the Marine headquarters. The powerful Admiral will arrive in Egghead sometime after One Piece Chapter 1069. Needless to say, these current events have been a reunion of very familiar characters from the Sabaody Archipelago saga.

There are strong parallels between these arcs

Sun Go D Nika @MysteriousBran1 #ONEPIECE

I think it's interesting that you have several things already in Egghead Island that parallel Sabaody Archipelago.



1. Kuma's involvement

2. Sentomaru's involvement

3. Kizaru being sent to the Straw Hats

4. Pacifista making problems for the Straw Hats. I think it's interesting that you have several things already in Egghead Island that parallel Sabaody Archipelago.1. Kuma's involvement2. Sentomaru's involvement3. Kizaru being sent to the Straw Hats4. Pacifista making problems for the Straw Hats. #ONEPIECE I think it's interesting that you have several things already in Egghead Island that parallel Sabaody Archipelago.1. Kuma's involvement2. Sentomaru's involvement3. Kizaru being sent to the Straw Hats4. Pacifista making problems for the Straw Hats.

Twitter user @MysteriousBran1 is among several readers who immediately recognized the similarities between Egghead and Sabaody. The former arc is basically the New World version of the latter arc. One Piece Chapter 1069 draws the following parallels:

The Straw Hats have to fight several Pacifista/Seraphim

Kizaru, Sentomaru, and Kuma all have direct involvement in the story

The pirates are completely outnumbered against the World Government

On a related note, Sabaody Archipelago happened near the end of the first half of the series. By comparison, the Egghead arc takes place in the final saga, which nearly concludes the story itself. One Piece Chapter 1069 bookmarks both of these arcs quite well.

However, there is a clear difference between the arcs

ZAKI @zkikro

ZORO and Sanji will not face kizaru if he comes to egghead island

It's THE LUFFY SHOW

Luffy will get all the shine literally

Just preparing y'all and myself

.

#ONEPIECE1069 Let's be honestZORO and Sanji will not face kizaru if he comes to egghead islandIt's THE LUFFY SHOWLuffy will get all the shine literallyJust preparing y'all and myself Let's be honestZORO and Sanji will not face kizaru if he comes to egghead islandIt's THE LUFFY SHOWLuffy will get all the shine literally 😂Just preparing y'all and myself.#ONEPIECE1069 https://t.co/nEWfscQHSb

Sabaody Archipelago was a complete disaster for the Straw Hats. They were far too weak to stand up to Bartholomew Kuma, let alone Kizaru and the Pacifista. However, that is no longer the case by One Piece Chapter 1069. The Straw Hats trained really hard over the course of two years.

Luffy is more than ready to fight Kizaru with the awakened power of his Devil Fruit, not to mention his advanced usage of all three Haki categories. Meanwhile, the rest of his crew have received massive upgrades. They should definilte pose a challenge to CP0 and the Seraphim.

Perhaps the Straw Hats will finally redeem themselves in the current arc. They are no longer running away from dangerous threats. Instead, this could be their chance to correct their previous mistakes. Either way, it's very satisfying to see how much progress they made over the years.

