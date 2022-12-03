One Piece: 4 characters Rob Lucci can beat (and 4 he just can’t)

One Piece fighters come in all shapes and sizes, but very few match the strength and stamina of Rob Lucci.

With the power of a Zoan Devil Fruit, Lucci can turn into a leopard hybrid, granting him a significant boost in stats. The One Piece villain is already dangerous with his Rokushiki martial arts since he mastered all seven classes. His powerful Devil Fruit augments his skills to an even more frightening degree.

Lucci is among the very few One Piece characters to bring Luffy to the brink of death. Only a select few can defeat him by a comfortable margin.

Sai and 3 other characters that Rob Lucci can easily defeat in One Piece

1) Jesus Burgess

With the power of the Riki Riki no Mi, Jesus Burgess can lift mountains with his bare hands. Lucci might be physically strong, but he has no similar feats in the One Piece series. The Blackbeard Pirate doesn't have to activate his powers to use them since it happens automatically.

However, Burgess still lacks the speed that Lucci has in his leopard hybrid form. Lucci can also use Shigan techniques for long-range attacks. The villain doesn't have to get close enough to Burgess to finish him off. He just needs to use compressed air to shoot at the pirate.

Lucci can also use Soru to outspeed Burgess in the blink of an eye. Strength means nothing if the opponent can't see their target. The CP0 agent would likely use it to his advantage.

2) Sai

Sai is a fairly underrated One Piece character with plenty of fighting skills. He can also use the Hasshoken secret technique to produce shockwaves.

Sai even dented Chinjao's head during the Dressrosa arc, which is a remarkable feat since the latter's bounty is equal to 500,000,000 berries.

However, during the Levely arc, Lucci easily brushed off Sai without much trouble. Perhaps this would indicate that Lucci's power level is far beyond Sai's. Otherwise, there wouldn't be any tension in the scene when Shirahoshi gets kidnapped.

It also doesn't help that Sai lacks a Devil Fruit. Lucci, on the other hand, is a Zoan type user with extra defense and regenerative healing qualities. The One Piece villain wins by default since his physical stats are better across the board.

3) Nico Robin

Robin can attack from anywhere with her Devil Fruit. The Hana Hana no Mi lets her sprout limbs for surprise attacks. However, she is still susceptible to damage since her skin is not that strong in One Piece.

Powerful Haki is all that's needed to triumph over Devil Fruits. Kaido said as much by the end of the Onigashima Raid. Lucci is a skilled practitioner of Busoshoku and Kenbunshoku Haki. He can also flick the air with enough force to pierce through opponents from long range.

Meanwhile, it doesn't seem like Robin ever learned basic Haki techniques. She wouldn't be able to defend herself or power up her attacks like Lucci can.

Despite her relatively broken powers, Robin isn't going to win this One Piece battle.

4) Who's-Who

Who's-Who is a member of the Tobiroppo, the six most powerful Shinuchi in the Beasts Pirates. His bounty of 546,000,000 berries is quite respectable by One Piece standards. According to the former government agent, back in his early CP9 days, he already had the same combat potential as Lucci himself.

Unfortunately for Who's-Who, he was imprisoned for over a decade after failing to retrieve the Gomu Gomu no Mi. He likely doesn't have as much training experience as Lucci did over the years. One Piece characters only grow stronger if they keep honing their craft.

Who's-Who and Lucci seem evenly matched on paper since they are both Rokushiki practitioners with Zoan Devil Fruits. However, since Lucci never stops training in any capacity, he is likely more physically fit than Who's-Who. In fact, Lucci was promoted to the CP0 because of his strength.

Zoro and 3 other One Piece characters who would be too much for Rob Lucci

1) Vinsmoke Sanji

Lucci may be a Zoan user, but he isn't considered part of the Ancient subcategory, which is extremely rare in the One Piece series. These particular users have even more strength, durability, and stamina than regular Zoan users.

In the Wano Country arc, Sanji was strong enough to defeat Queen of the Beast Pirates. Queen consumed an Ancient Zoan that could turn him into a brachiosaurus. However, he still couldn't withstand Sanji's most powerful Ifrit Jambe techniques.

If Sanji can do that much damage to a dinosaur, he will certainly do the same to Lucci in his leopard hybrid form.

2) Roronoa Zoro

Zoro wasn't strong enough to fight Lucci in the Enies Lobby arc, but a lot has changed over the years. Now that he has figured out a way to incorporate Haoshoku Haki into his sword attacks, he is a lethal force to be dealt with.

It's highly doubtful that Lucci could survive a concentrated attack from Zoro, especially when he wields the Enma sword.

Zoro is strong enough to cut through Kaido's scales, a feat that very few One Piece characters can pull off. He also took out King of the Beasts Pirates, yet another Ancient Zoan user with superhuman physical stats.

3) Sabo

Sabo and Lucci have fought before in One Piece Film: Gold. Although it's considered a non-canon movie, executive producer Eiichiro Oda did not mind their portrayals.

With that said, Lucci will have to resort to his leopard hybrid form in this fight. Sabo would ultimately win simply because of the Mera Mera no Mi. This powerful Logia Devil Fruit could spread fire across the entire area.

Sabo has great field control with his fruit, so Lucci will likely have nowhere to go before getting severely burned.

4) Monkey D. Luffy

The main protagonist of the One Piece series has undergone some major training over the past few years. He mastered advanced Haki techniques in all three classes and even awakened his Devil Fruit.

In the span of a few months, Luffy has already taken down the likes of Doflamingo, Katakuri, and Kaido. These main villains are widely considered to be far stronger than Lucci. Even if Lucci were comparable in strength, Luffy would still outlast him in terms of pure stamina and endurance.

One Piece manga readers would certainly love to see a match between Luffy and Lucci. Of course, this isn't Enies Lobby anymore. The Straw Hat only needed Gears 2 and 3 to defeat Lucci back then. Gears 4 and 5 would be complete overkill at this point in the series.

