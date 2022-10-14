One Piece Chapter 1063: List of every Devil Fruit used by the Blackbeard Pirates

One Piece Chapter 1063 initial spoilers were released earlier in the week, bringing with them some exciting updates to the series’ world and major players. While the issue doesn’t cover many groups, it clearly covers some very impactful events and moments, especially as it relates to the enigmatic Blackbeard.

One Piece Chapter 1063’s initial spoilers saw the Blackbeard Pirates target Trafalgar D. Water Law for his Road Poneglyphs, which in and of itself isn’t too shocking, albeit very exciting. What’s shocking is the plethora of new Devil Fruits that the Blackbeard Pirates were introduced with, all of which are completely new to the series.

Although not much is known about the Devil Fruits as of this article’s writing, fans can at least tell their core abilities and purposes based on initial spoilers and raw scans.

One Piece Chapter 1063’s shocking events see some of the craziest Devil Fruit powers yet introduced

1) Sick-Sick Fruit

Doc Q as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Called the Shiku-Shiku no Mi in its original Japanese, the Sick-Sick Fruit is possessed by Doc Q of the Blackbeard Pirates, as of One Piece Chapter 1063. This likely-Paramecia-type Fruit seemingly gives him the ability to infect a target of his choosing with a specific disease, even something as ridiculous as the “Turn-Into-A-Woman Disease.”

Interestingly enough, the Fruit’s abilities seem to do more than just temporarily infect someone with a disease. Doc Q claims that even a cured body retains antibodies for the disease which can be infected again, suggesting this Fruit to have an independent, somewhat-lasting effect. However, this is purely speculation as of this article’s writing.

2) Warp-Warp Fruit

Called the Wapu-Wapu no Mi in its original Japanese, the Warp-Warp Fruit is in the hands of Van Augur of the Blackbeard Pirates, as of One Piece Chapter 1063. Nicknamed “The Supersonic,” he serves as the Sniper of the Blackbeard Pirates, and his nickname is even more fitting with the powers of his newfound Devil Fruit, which is almost certainly a Paramecia-type fruit.

The Warp-Warp Fruit allows Van Augur to instantly teleport a person of his choosing to a location of his choosing. While this may seem similar to other powers seen in the series thus far, no Devil Fruit has been able to instantly send someone to another location. As a result, Van Augur’s Fruit is not only incredibly unique, but extremely powerful to boot.

3) Power-Power Fruit

Jesus Burgess as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Called the Riki-Riki no Mi in its original Japanese, the Power-Power Fruit is possessed by “Champion” Jesus Burgess, the helmsman of the Blackbeard Pirates. While the Fruit is most likely a Paramecia-type, there is a small chance that it is Zoan since it seemingly affects the strength of Burgess’ body.

This is demonstrated when he lifts an entire mountain up with ease, and emphasized when he throws the mountain with ease, at blinding speed towards Trafalgar Law and the Heart Pirates. Obviously, in terms of measurable physical power, Burgess’ Fruit is undoubtedly the most powerful introduced in One Piece Chapter 1063.

4) Mythical Zoan Horse-Horse Fruit, Model: Pegasus

Called the Uma-Uma no Mi in its original Japanese, this Mythical Zoan variant of the Horse-Horse Fruit sees its user able to transform into a Pegasus. A Pegasus is a mythical winged-horse creature, making it incredibly fitting that this Fruit goes to none other than Stronger, Doc Q’s horse.

While Stronger and his powers only appear for an incredibly brief moment in One Piece Chapter 1063, it’s apparent that he’s gifted with wings and flight as a result of the Fruit’s power. Beyond this, however, not much can be deduced or speculated on for the Devil Fruit, aside from the typical general Zoan and more specific Mythical Zoan attributes, strengths, and weaknesses.

