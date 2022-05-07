10 One Piece characters that fans want to see fight

One Piece fans have been waiting several years for certain fighters to reveal their powers.

At its very core, One Piece is a classic shōnen manga. Fans always look forward to exciting fight scenes. Whether it's due to the Haki power system or a crazy Devil Fruit, battles can be very unpredictable in the series.

More than a few characters are still waiting in the shadows, waiting to take action. One Piece fans cannot wait for Eiichiro Oda to cast a light on them.

Every single character on this list has been hyped up for their fighting prowess. One can only hope they live up to their reputation.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

One Piece fans want to see these characters showcase their fighting skills

1) Doc Q

Doc Q is an original member of the Blackbeard Pirates. He had the highest bounty before the One Piece timeskip, worth over 72,000,000 bellies.

The self-proclaimed Death God is constantly sick, yet Blackbeard considers him a very powerful threat. He outrightly rejected the idea of having Jewelry Bonney in his crew. That speaks volumes to what Doc Q is capable of in One Piece.

Given his role as a medical doctor, fans often speculate about a matchup between him and Chopper. His deadly scythe and sickly demeanor would make a great contrast. Whether or not he can spread diseases is another matter.

2) Vasco Shot

Very little is known about this drunk brute. Not even the One Piece Vivre Cards have much to say. It should be noted that his violent crimes were considered too brutal, even by Impel Down standards. That says a lot for a Level Six prisoner.

Vasco Shot may or may not incorporate a drunk fighting style. The Heavy Drinker seems to combine goofiness and cruelty. It would be interesting to see what makes him so dangerous in the first place.

3) Yasopp

The Red Hair Pirates will make frequent appearances on this list. They are the first Yonko crew introduced in the story, but they haven't done much since.

Usopp definitely learned a lot from his father. Yasopp is a highly proficient sniper in the One Piece series. He can shoot off the antenna from a small ant, even from a 100-foot distance. This is a really impressive feat, which is likely why Shanks wanted him in his crew.

Without a doubt, his Kenbunshoku Haki must be off the charts.

4) Lucky Roux

The first kill in the entire One Piece series belongs to Lucky Roux. He can shoot almost faster than his own shadow, despite his massive frame.

Roux loves to party, but he takes his job very seriously. The World Government recognizes his reputation, given his role in the Red Hair Pirates. Since they are described as a well-balanced crew, Roux doesn't have many weaknesses.

5) Benn Beckman

The main officers of the Red Hair Pirates are said to have very high bounties. Considering that Beckman is a Yonko's right-hand man, his power level should be comparable to King and Katakuri.

According to One Piece SBS Volume 8, Beckman has the highest IQ of any citizen in the East Blue. He also stopped Kizaru in his tracks during the end of the Paramount War, albeit for a short while.

Impressively, the Admiral didn't even notice the pirate until he was made aware. Beckmann specializes in a flintlock rifle, which suggests he can imbue Haki into his bullets. Otherwise, he wouldn't be able to hit a Logia Devil Fruit user. Of course, this is speculation until further notice.

6) Edward Weevil

Weevil's strength is said to be on par with a prime Whitebeard. His inevitable meeting with Luffy will be a very interesting one.

The former Warlord is yet to make a move in the One Piece storyline. Regardless, he is truly the wild card of the series. There has to be a reason for Weevil's late introduction in the story.

On a related note, his mother claims to have been on the same ship as Whitebeard himself. This could potentially mean that she was a member of the Rocks Pirates.

7) Ryokugyu

Ryokugyu is currently the only Admiral whose appearance is yet to be revealed. Doflamingo described him as a monster back in the Dressrosa arc.

Ryokugyu translates to "Green Bull," so he will likely wear that color scheme. This powerful Marine somehow managed to avoid eating for the last three years. He also gained the Admiral position in that state.

If he has already consumed a Devil Fruit, it will likely be as strong as the rest of his comrades. Fujitora has already set the stage with his ability to control gravity. Based on precedence alone, Ryokugyu is going to be insane.

8) Rocks D. Xebec

Very little is known about the Pirate King's greatest rival. Roger had to work alongside Garp just to bring down Rocks D. Xebec and his crew, which contained the likes of Big Mom and Kaido.

Rocks is truly a monster if they were merely his subordinates. One Piece fans can only hope to see him in a flashback.

9) Shanks

Every now and then, Shanks gets to show off his impressive combat skills. For example, he stopped Akainu's magma punch with his sword. He also split the skies with the legendary Whitebeard himself.

With that said, the Yonko has never been seen fighting seriously. Since it was confirmed that he never ate a Devil Fruit, Shanks must have very potent Haki. Even the likes of Kaido greatly admire his abilities.

Shanks is a very mysterious figure in the One Piece series. Fans cannot wait to see his fighting style in action.

10) Monkey D. Dragon

Monkey D. Dragon is the leader of the Revolutionary Army, which makes him the "World's Worst Criminal" in the entire world. He is also part of the extremely powerful Monkey family, which includes Garp and Luffy.

One Piece fans have been looking forward to his feats. Unlike most characters on this list, Dragon has rarely performed any physical actions beyond somehow controlling the wind. Whether or not he ate a Devil Fruit remains unknown.

Nonetheless, Dragon is going up against the World Government. He once also managed to survive a direct attack from the Blackbeard Pirates.

Dragon must be a mighty force of nature in the One Piece series. Otherwise, he would've been caught or killed already. No other character has this much hype surrounding them.

