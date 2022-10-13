One Piece Chapter 1063: Every move Blackbeard is most likely planning following his fight with Law

One Piece Chapter 1063 spoilers were released late in the evening on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. They brought with them some incredibly shocking news as to Blackbeard and Law’s status. It seems the former has ambushed the latter in an attempt to steal at least his Poneglyphs, based on dialog present in the issue.

However, fans are expecting Blackbeard’s goals and desires in ambushing Law to be more than what he willingly shares in One Piece Chapter 1063. In fact, there’s a certain Chekov’s gun hanging on the wall of One Piece lore, which many fans think is finally being primed to go off with Blackbeard’s latest actions.

One Piece Chapter 1063 likely sets Blackbeard up to act on Op-Op Fruit’s secret surgery and purpose at Mariejois

While One Piece Chapter 1063 only sees Law and Blackbeard’s fight begin, fans are already fairly confident on what the Yonko’s next moves may be depending on his success or failure. In any case, fans are confident that his very next move will be to convince Pudding to use her Voice of All Things to read the Poneglyphs to him.

This is, of course, assuming that Blackbeard is at least victorious in his stated goal of acquiring the Poneglyphs, which he likely will be. If this ends up being the case, there will be 4 Captains and crews with 3 of the 4 Road Poneglyphs needed to reach Laugh Tale. However, assuming Blackbeard is successful in persuading Pudding, only 2 of the 4 will be able to read them.

Thus, Blackbeard’s big move on Totto Land and the Big Mom Pirates is likely at hand, especially given One Piece Chapter 1063 and 1062’s cover stories. The assault on Law is merely the final piece of that plan’s puzzle, giving Blackbeard both the information needed to reach Laugh Tale and the tools needed to transcribe said information.

However, this is assuming Blackbeard is successful in what is likely to be his primary goal, meaning he won’t lose against Law, nor will he get more than what he came for. If he loses against Law, the waters will certainly become muddied in terms of what his next move may be. Capturing Pudding, for example, now serves no immediate purpose or benefit for the Yonko and his plans.

In a scenario where Blackbeard loses and doesn’t successfully capture Law’s Poneglyphs, targeting Eustass Kid next is most likely. While it would be more exciting to see him go after Luffy, the series’ current narrative doesn’t allow for this given Blackbeard’s being at sea.

Also, the series' author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda is potentially looking to delay Luffy versus Blackbeard for as long as possible.

Therefore, targeting Kid is the next most likely option, whether Blackbeard does so himself or sends part of his crew to accomplish this goal. Given that Kid and Law were portrayed as being at similar levels in Wano, however, it’s most likely that Blackbeard himself would partake in the ambush, if not lead it in full.

The final scenario is one in which Blackbeard not only obtains Law’s Poneglyphs and his Op-Op Fruit in One Piece Chapter 1063. In this case, Blackbeard is presented with a world-shaking opportunity via the Perpetual Youth Operation.

Doflamingo initially introduced this technique in the context of one of Mariejois’ secret treasures, saying he could have used it to control the world if he was immortal.

This was initially teased by Doflamingo during the Dressrosa arc, who had inside knowledge of one of Mariejois’ “great treasures” and the fact that the Op-Op Fruit is required to use it. His former status as a Celestial Dragon is likely where he learned of this information, either from his own family or others who lived in Mariejois with him at the time.

In an era where ex-Shichibukai are joining forces, fans may see Blackbeard persuade Doflamingo to come with him rather than join the Cross Guild. While the latter outcome is one fans have long-since predicted and felt was sensible, Blackbeard’s stealing of the Op-Op Fruit would no doubt be enough to get Doflamingo to change sides.

However, this is all speculation, with the alleged One Piece Chapter 1063 spoilers still being unofficial information as of this article’s writing. Nevertheless, fans are confident that these One Piece Chapter 1063 spoilers are accurate, expressing excitement and wonder at what the series’ immediate future holds in store.

