One Piece Film: Red special theatrical releases announced alongside record box-office year for Toei

The last week has seen incredible announcements from and milestones reached for both Toei Animation as a company and one of their most popular current films, One Piece Film: Red. On Tuesday, October 11, it was announced that the smash-hit film would receive additional screenings in Japan, with special director and creator commentary.

Toei also announced that 2022 was their highest-ever box office year, earning 22 billion yen. A vast majority of this revenue comes off the back of One Piece Film: Red, which, as of October 2, had earned a cumulative total of 16,247,220,400 yen across 11.69 million tickets.

One Piece Film: Red’s success in box office see rereleases and record years announced by Toei

As briefly mentioned above, One Piece Film: Red announced on Tuesday, October 11, that the film will have additional screenings with commentary in Japan. The original series creator, author, and illustrator, Eiichiro Oda, as well as the film's director, Goro Taniguchi, will serve as commentators.

These special screenings are set to begin on November 5 and will have commentary tracks delivered via the HELLO! MOVIE smartphone app. Users can download the commentary tracks beforehand and play them as they watch the film in theaters. The film originally opened on August 6, having sold 16,247,220,400 yen across 11.69 million tickets as of October 2.

This latest count has the film sitting at #6 on the all-time highest-earning anime films in Japan and #11 on the all-time general highest-earning films in Japan. The massive success of the film’s theatrical run has helped propel Toei Animation to a record-breaking year for the company’s box office revenue.

The company reported on Saturday, October 8 that it had earned 22,045,453,934 yen from January 1 to September 30. With 3 months still remaining in the calendar year, the 22 billion yen raked in as revenue already makes it the company’s highest-earning year at the box office. One Piece Film: Red, responsible for 15.7 billion yen of that figure, was only released on August 6.

While films such as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero have done respectably well for Toei domestically, Film: Red accounts for over 70% of their box office revenue in the first 9 months of 2022. The previous highest-earning box office year for Toei was 2009, when they recorded 17,980,254,340 yen. That was also the year One Piece Film: Strong World was released, one of the franchise’s most successful films prior to Film: Red’s release.

