One Piece Film: Red's English dub premiere slated for late October film fest

The premiere date for One Piece Film: Red's English dub was announced late Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately, the premiere will take place in late October 2022 as part of a private screening for Los Angeles, California's Animation Is Film Festival.

Nevertheless, fans are excited to finally have a premiere date for the One Piece Film: Red English dub, with the theatrical release date for the dub not far behind. Furthermore, as the franchise prepares for the film's international release in foreign languages, Film: Red continues to break records and dominate box office in Japan.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down this latest report on the One Piece Film: Red English dub as well as the latest Japanese box office accolades the film has earned.

One Piece Film: Red English dub set to premiere at private film festival screening weeks before November 4 release date

Other sources began reporting on the afternoon of Thursday, October 6, that the English dub for One Piece Film: Red is set to premiere at the Los Angeles Animation is Film Festival on Saturday, October 22. Per other sources, the screening is slated to serve as the event's "centerpiece," which means it is anticipated to be the festival's main attraction.

The festival is set to take place at the TCL Chinese 6 Theaters in Hollywood, Los Angeles from October 21 to 23. The closing event, however, will come nearly a week later, on October 29, with Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio film set to be the festival’s final showing.

Additional anime films are also scheduled to premiere, such as the world premiere of Gold Kingdom and Water Kingdom, an adaptation of Nao Iwamoto’s Kin no Kuni Mizu no Kuni manga. The theatrical world premiere of Tonko House’s Oni: Thunder God’s Tale CGI animated series will also be held at the festival. Finally, GKIDS will screen the Summer Ghost anime short during the festival on October 22.

One Piece Film Red, in one week in Thailand, reached more than 100.000.000 baht in earnings (about 2,7M$).

As of this article’s writing, One Piece Film: Red continues to dominate Japanese box offices, being ranked as the 11th all-time highest-earning general film in Japan. When restricted to just the all-time highest-earning anime films in Japan, the film takes home the #6 spot in that category.

The film has currently sold 11.69 million tickets for a cumulative total of 16,247,220,400 yen, which is about 112.2 million USD. From this past Friday to Sunday, the film earned 341,583,160 yen (about 2.36 million USD), selling 273,000 tickets across the country on Saturday and Sunday alone.

