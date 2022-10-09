One Piece special episode 5: The best moments of the fight between the Worst generation and the Yonko

The wait for the release of One Piece special episode 5 is finally over, as the episode was released only a couple of hours ago. This week’s entry to the anime adaptation is a recap of the best moments of the fight between Luffy and his friends vs the joint forces of Kaido and Big Mom.

Last week’s episode saw Kin’emon leaving his doubts behind and killing Kanjuro after the traitor mortally wounded Kiku. One Piece special episode 5, titled A Comprehensive Anatomy! Fierce Fight! The Five from the New Generation, transported fans back to the past, showcasing the most iconic attacks that took place on Onigashima’s roof. Keep reading to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece special episode 5.

From Luffy’s Red Roc to Big Mom Fulgora, One Piece special episode 5 has it all

What happened in the last episode?

Kaido attacking Kin'emon (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1035 started with Kin’emon and Kiku rejoining Momonosuke and Shinobu. On the Live Floor, Chopper continued fighting Queen and Perospero. Bao Huang announced to everyone inside Onigashima that Kaido had defeated Luffy. Kiku was stabbed by Kanjuro and Kin’emon had to kill his former best friend. In the end, the samurai was attacked by Kaido.

The Worst Generation’s initial attack

The smaller versions of Kid and Killer as seen in One Piece special episode 5 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece special episode 5 began with smaller versions of Kid and Killer. They explained that the episode would contain some of the best moments from their fight against the Emperors Kaido and Big Mom. Kid told the audience about how the group successfully infiltrated Onigashima castle, where they began their fight against the Yonko.

Luffy could be seen preparing his Gum-Gum Red Roc, which Kaido decided not to avoid, as he believed it would not hurt him. The Straw Hat Captain claimed that he would be the one to beat both the Emperors and become the King of the Pirates. Big Mom retaliated with three fireballs, an attack that Luffy, Kid, and Law decided not to avoid, to see who was the bravest among them.

After recovering from the attack, the three captains joined forces to cause as much damage to the Emperors as possible. In his Gear 3 form, Luffy used a Gum-Gum Kong Rifle to temporarily knock out Kaido. Kid continued the assault with a Slam Gibson, burring Kaido into the roof of the castle. When the Yonko recovered, Law used his Room to appear on top of the creature.

The Yonko’s counterattack

Killer attacking Kaido in One Piece special episode 5 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece special episode 5 continued by showing Trafalgar using his Gamma Knife to hurt Kaido from the inside. Killer finished the strike with his Scythe Sonic, which ruptured even more of the Yonko’s insides. Sadly, Big Mom knocked Killer out with an Indra attack. Luffy tried to end the fight with a Rhino Schneider but the Yonko got up as if it was nothing and used his Blast Breath.

Thankfully Zoro arrived just in time to cut the attack in two, saving his captain. The green-haired man deiced to take the chance to use his Flying Dragon Blaze, reminding Kaido of his fight against Oden. The Emperor had to dodge the attack, despite his ego, as not doing so could end his life.

Seeing that her partner was in trouble, Big Mom used her thunder to knock down her opponents once again. The pink-haired woman was shocked to see Luffy still standing. The young man revealed that his rubber body made him immune to any electrical attacks. Kaido tried to use fire but it also failed to affect the pirate. When asked why, Luffy replied that he survived thanks to his guts.

A burning inferno

Luffy preparing his Kong Gattlin in One Piece special episode 5 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece special episode 5 went on to show Luffy mercilessly attacking Kaido with a Gum-Gum Kong Gatling, surprising all the other Supernovas. Sadly, the gigantic man survived the attacks and entered his hybrid form, ready to kill his enemies. Luffy was beyond tired by this point in the fight and could not keep going.

Kaido and Big Mom continued their attack, surrounded by fire. Kid could only compare how they looked to a vision of hell itself. Luffy, who took a well-deserved break, got up, claiming that he had no issues going to hell once more during the fight. Kaido and Luffy looked at each other, burning with the desire to keep fighting.

Big Mom is in trouble

Big Mom falling from Onigashima (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece special episode 5 proceeded to show the Worst Generation planning how to separate the Yonko. As the young men spoke, Kaido and Big Mom created a massive energy blast by combining their attacks. Zoro was capable of redirecting the attack, although it took everything he had. Kaido then attacked Luffy, knocking the young pirate unconscious.

With the half-dragon distracted by Luffy, the rest of the Worst Generation (Kid, Law, Killer, and Zoro) combined their forces to push Big Mom out of Onigashima’s roof, directly into the water below the castle. Her Homies tried to help but were stopped by the four pirates. Kaido heard the creatures’ pleas for help and helped Prometheus escape from Zoro.

Zoro using his Conqueror Haki (Image via Toei Animation)

The gigantic man tried to attack Zoro but Law prevented this and countered with an Injection Shot. Free to save his creator, Prometheus flew into the water to take the woman out before she drowned. Zoro scolded Law for letting the fire creature get away but the captain replied that he preferred the mission to fail than to see one of his friends die.

One Piece special episode 5 cut to Kaido trying to kill Luffy by stomping his head. Zoro saved his captain once again. He used his Conqueror Haki to imbue his swords and cause significantly more damage. The swordsman believed that his haki-imbued swords and his most powerful attack, Asura: Blades Drawn Dead Man’s Game, would defeat Kaido. Sadly, the Yonko remained standing.

The climax of the battle

Kaido dissapointed with Luffy (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece special episode 5 continued with Kaido attacking Zoro and Law, knocking the wind out of them. As this was happening, Big Mom prepared a massive Fulgora attack to hit Kid and Killer with. Luffy finally woke up, using his newly awakened Advanced Conqueror Haki to cause Kaido some serious damage. The Straw Hat captain promised his friends that he would beat Kaido.

With his comrades gone, Luffy could fight unabated, clashing with Kaido time and time again. After fighting the young pirate for a while, Kaido began giving a speech, mocking the black-haired boy for his lack of power. Luffy could be seen falling towards the sea. One Piece special episode 5 ended with Kid claiming he would defeat Big Mom, and the small Kid and Killer saying goodbye.

Final thoughts

The battle between Kid and Big Mom will soon commence (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite being a recap episode, One Piece special episode 5 managed to capture the excitement these iconic moments caused fans when they first aired. The episode tried to avoid any unnecessary scenes, only focusing on the best moments. Unfortunately, as with any recap episode, the hype was extremely low among the community.

Nonetheless, the fandom can rejoice since next week’s episode will bring them back to the main plot of the series. It seems like Momonosuke will be the main focus of this upcoming adventure, as he tries to encourage everyone to keep fighting Kaido.

