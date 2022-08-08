Methods to obtain Handmade Rifle plans in Fallout 76

One factor that makes Fallout 76 so beloved among its player base is the vast array of weapons players have at their disposal. From pipe wrenches to nuclear bomb-launching catapults, the game never fails to impress in terms of the arsenal they can choose to use for whatever baddie they come across.

However, many users may not want to use an alien ray blaster or a gun that shoots straight-up gamma rays. Some may want to shoot a good ol' fashion firearm.

Luckily, the supplies in terms of these simpler weapons as well. Enter a preferred weapon of many, the Handmade Rifle.

While there may be a spare rifle or two in a shop staffed by one of the many Protectron units in Appalachia, many would prefer to build their own. However, this comes with a potential problem of its own.

To build anything in Fallout 76, gamers will need the blueprints for it. So how can they get one for this rifle?

Many ways of finding blueprints for Handmade Rifle in Fallout 76

Containers and treasure caches

Like lots of other open-world RPGs, Fallout 76 is known for its abundance of not just lootable containers but various hidden treasures. Throughout a user's adventures in the irradiated wilderness, a treasure map may be obtained, which contains hints towards the location of a hidden cache of goodies.

However, for those wanting the blueprints for the Handmade Rifle, they cannot be found just anywhere. Gamers needing to get their hands on these plans will have to search containers and treasure caches in the Toxic Valley area of the map.

This is the only place where this blueprint can be found naturally.

Rewards for completing quests

One of the many contributing factors that lead to many users spending days in-game is the abundance of new and repeating quests they can pursue. These quests will reward various items that scale in quality with the difficulty of the requested task. Gamers can also earn blueprints.

However, not all quests will yield a chance for them to find the Handmade Rifle blueprints. Here is a list of the quests and events that give readers a chance to get this specific reward:

Distinguished Guests

Guided Meditation

One Violent Night

The Messenger

Uranium Fever

Patrol Duty

Someone to Talk to

Vendors and trading

Users with caps to spare can also head to one of the many Vendor Bot-operated trading outposts around Fallout 76's Appalachia. Those lucky enough may also encounter a blueprint for sale at the base of another gamer.

Typically, they may want to purchase them from others as it is usually the cheapest option. However, for those wishing to buy this blueprint from vendors, here is a list of NPCs who sell it:

Free States vendor at Whitesprings Resort

Grahm the Traveling Merchant

Shopping mall vendor at Whitesprings Resort

Vendor bot Wallace at Berkeley Springs Station

Watoga Station vendor bot

Powerful monsters

The final way gamers can expect to find the Handmade Rifle blueprints n Fallout 76 is by felling the many powerful monsters that roam the wastelands. However, attempting to obtain the plans cannot be accomplished by defeating just any monster. They will have to hunt down the most powerful of beasts.

Here is a list of monsters that may drop the Handmade Rifle plans upon being defeated by readers:

Behemoth

Deathclaw

Fog crawler

Grafton Monster

Hermit crab

Honey beast

Mega sloth

Mothman

Scorchbeast

Sheepsquatch

Boss enemies

It is also worth noting that these monsters can only drop the desired plan if they spawn and are defeated in the Toxic Valley area of the map.

