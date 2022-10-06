 When did Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider get married? Actress reveals she is expecting twin children with husband

Million Dollar Baby star Hilary Swank appeared on ABC News' Good Morning America on October 5, 2022, to announce that she is expecting twins with her entrepreneur husband, Philip Schneider.

The actress married Schneider in 2018 in the redwoods of St. Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California. This will be the famous couple's first pregnancy.

GMA tweeted a congratulatory message, along with the announcement.

The hosts lauded Hilary Swank for sharing the news herself. The 48-year-old was excited to reveal that she is going to be a mom "not just of one, but of two!", stating:

"It's so nice to be able to talk about it, to share it. [And that I am far enough along] to share it right now, for the first time."

The actress also shared that twins are a common occurence in both her and her husband's families.

Following her appearance on the talk show, Swank shared an Instagram post showing off her baby bump, captioning it with 'Coming soon... Double feature', referring to being pregnant with twins.

Swank did not divulge any information on when she is due to deliver.

More details about Hilary Swank and her husband's relationship timeline explored

The two-time Oscar winner was aged 44, when she married her social venture entrepreneur boyfriend, Philip Schneider in 2018 in a private ceremony. The duo had gotten engaged two years prior, in 2016.

Swank and Schneider were joined by some of their closest family and friends, to get married amidst several 800-year-old redwood trees, also known as Sequoia Sempervirens.

Swank wore an elegant Elie Saab couture wedding dress for the big day and was walked down the aisle by her father, who had just recovered from a lung transplant. She has previously called the day "timeless" and a "dream come true."

The couple first met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend. In an interview with Vogue, Swank recalled having spent the whole day with Schneider and having a great time, stating:

"We met at 10 a.m. and parted ways at 11 p.m. We clearly enjoyed our time!"

Since the dawn of their relationship, Hilary Swank has kept it low-key, sharing only much-needed information at certain appropriate times.

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider (image via Getty Images)

Swank can currently be seen on ABC's new drama series Alaska Daily, wherein she essays disgraced investigative reporter Eileen Fitzgerald, who's on her way to personal and professional redemption. The show highlights and explores cases of missing indigenous persons in the Alaskan town of Anchorage.

