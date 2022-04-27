One Piece: 10 most important characters introduced in the Wano arc so far

One Piece’s Wano arc has been very important to the story at large. From Kozuki Oden’s flashback to reveals only present in the manga as of this writing, many important One Piece lore concepts have been introduced or expanded upon in the current arc.

Of particular note are the various characters introduced throughout the arc, who have each played an important role in its progression thus far. While their importance to One Piece as a whole can be debated, there's no arguing the significance of their presence and actions within the Wano arc.

Here are the ten most important characters introduced in the Wano arc so far, in no particular order.

Kozuki clan dominates most important characters in One Piece’s Wano arc

1) Yamato

Yamato as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As a former friend of Ace and someone striving to become the next Oden, Yamato is undoubtedly one of the most important characters introduced in One Piece’s Wano arc. Her role going forward in the story will either be to join the Straw Hats or to protect Wano as its new guardian deity, and both roles are incredibly important.

Her knowledge of Oden’s travels and being in possession of his logbook further increase her importance within the Wano arc.

2) Kozuki Oden

Oden as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Kozuki Oden is arguably the single most important character introduced in One Piece’s Wano arc. His death at Kaido’s hands set the stage for the arc's progression and goals, as well as gave reason for the Straw Hats’ presence in the country.

His flashback was also incredibly important, giving fans a glimpse into Roger’s era, as well as teasing what’s on the last island of Raftel. There’s little argument against him being one of the most important characters introduced in the arc, and possibly even the single most important.

3) Otama

Otama as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The main factor of Otama’s importance throughout the Wano arc is her serving as further inspiration to Luffy to liberate Wano. Her having known Ace is also somewhat significant, but the main importance she holds is serving as inspiration for One Piece’s protagonist.

She also plays a somewhat significant role in the Onigashima Raid, which has yet to be revealed in the series’ anime.

4) Kurozumi Orochi

Orochi as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Kurozumi Orochi’s betrayal of Kozuki Oden and desire of vengeance for the Kurozumi clan against the Kozukis is one of the most important factors of One Piece’s Wano arc. It sets the stage for the death of Oden 20 years prior, as well as establishes him as one of the arc’s main antagonists.

While he doesn’t serve much of a role outside of these two factors, they’re still significant enough to count him as one of the most important debuting characters of the Wano arc.

5) Hyogoro

Hyogoro as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Hyogoro is responsible for teaching Luffy how to utilize Ryou, which is a form of Advanced Conqueror’s Haki. As seen in the most recent One Piece anime episode, this is incredibly important as it gives Luffy a means of damaging Kaido during their fight.

Beyond this, he’s also an integral figure in the Onigashima Raid for the general forces, serving as both leader and inspiration for them during the battle.

WARNING: ONE PIECE MANGA SPOILERS IN FOLLOWING SECTION

6) King

King as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

King’s introduction in One Piece’s Wano arc serves two main functions. First, he serves as a means of introducing the Lunarian race into the series lore, which will likely be expanded upon in future arcs.

The second significant function he serves is as a means of Zoro activating his Advanced Conqueror’s Haki to beat him. This allows the Straw Hat swordsman to fully come into his own as both a character and a fighter, which will no doubt be significant in the story’s final stages.

7) Queen

Queen as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Queen’s introduction during the Onigashima Raid as a former member of the SADS research group helps to paint a picture of how the Beast Pirates came together. King’s flashback to meeting Kaido shows that the two met in a government research facility, which is also likely where they met the third Calamity.

Like King does with Zoro, he also serves the purpose of elevating Sanji’s power to a new level which is necessary for the story’s final stages. These two roles solidify him as one of the most important characters introduced during One Piece’s Wano arc.

8) Shimotsuki Yasuie

Yasuie as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Shimotsuki Yasuie’s tragic death and last words are the main factor of his importance in the arc. With his final words, he keeps the hopes of the Onigashima Raid alive, despite not being given the opportunity to live and see its success.

Beyond this, he and the other residents of Ebisu Town serve as further inspiration for Zoro in the upcoming raid. Their being forced to eat defective SMILE fruits and lose the ability to show emotions as a result clearly and deeply affects the Straw Hat Swordsman.

9) Komurasaki/Hiyori Kozuki

Hiyori as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Komurasaki, later revealed to be Hiyori Kozuki, is undoubtedly one of the most important characters introduced in Wano. While her full role has likely yet to come to fruition, it’s incredibly likely she’ll end up as the next shogun of Wano, reclaiming the throne for the Kozuki family.

While Momonosuke is also an option, he’s still incredibly mentally young, even if Shinobu was able to age him physically. As a result, Hiyori’s full and most important role will likely be as the next leader of Wano.

10) Who’s Who

Who's Who as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Finally, Who’s Who plays a massively important role in the wake of Luffy’s true Devil Fruit being revealed. He gives readers their first hints that the Gum-Gum Fruit is special, while also introducing Nika the Sun God and setting the community ablaze.

While this is likely his only role of importance in the arc, the importance of these actions cannot be understated. They set the stage for the biggest reveal in One Piece yet, and arguably one of the biggest in animanga at large.

