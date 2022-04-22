8 weakest antagonists in One Piece

Not every major antagonist is a great fighter in One Piece. Some prefer to hide in the shadows instead. They might even have lackeys fight in their place.

One Piece has no shortage of cowardly villains. These antagonists will never be known for their physical strength. For that reason, any direct fight with them would end with an easy victory. The only exceptions are beginner villains who held their own before but have no way to catch up now.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

The weakest One Piece antagonists who prefer to have others fight for them

1) Kurozumi Orochi

Wano Country has never been under worse conditions. Kurozumi Orochi is a despicable ruler who allowed Kaido to destroy his entire country. He has grown very complacent with the Beasts Pirates by his side.

Orochi is a terrible swordsman with very poor feats. When he was given a chance to attack a small child, he completely missed every shot. His only saving grace in One Piece is the Mythical Zoan fruit he possesses.

Orochi can turn into a giant snake with eight heads. However, he mainly uses this ability to scare other people.

2) Don Krieg

Don Krieg calls himself the Pirate Fleet Admiral, which conveys a sense of great power.

In reality, he simply uses the sheer number of his forces to overwhelm opponents. Luffy didn't think he was impressive back in the Baratie arc.

Krieg doesn't have a Devil Fruit, but he does use multiple weapons. His protective armor can fire machine gun rounds and explosive gas bombs.

Regardless, Luffy still beat him in the very early days of One Piece.

3) Buggy the Clown

One Piece fans could hardly believe that Buggy once traveled with the Roger Pirates. Unlike his shipmates, Buggy is a coward who prefers to run away from his battles. He is only dangerous to normal civilians in the East Blue.

Buggy can split his body apart via his Devil Fruit powers. Alas, he was still defeated by Luffy during the Orange Town arc. Remember, the Straw Hat barely developed his skills at that point in the series.

Buggy mainly relies on his incredible luck and quick thinking.

4) Spandam

Rob Lucci may have done the heavy lifting, but Spandam was the brains of his organization. He ran CP9 before his eventual downfall in the Enies Lobby arc.

Spandam is hilariously weak according to Doriki power levels. Average marines are rated at 10, whereas Spandam is slightly below at nine. He can endure severe punishment in One Piece, but he can barely dish it out.

The only reason Spandam isn't lower on this list is because of his main weapon, Funkfreed. His swords ate the Zou Zou no Mi, so it could turn into a giant elephant. With that said, this can be used against Spandam.

Franky flattened the CP9 chief when he threw Funkfreed on top of him.

5) Charlotte Flampe

Charlotte Flampe is the spoiled child of the Charlotte family.

When her brother Katakuri fought Luffy in Whole Cake Island, she interfered despite his objections. They both knocked her out with Hasoshoku Haki when she continued to annoy them.

Flampe doesn't have a very strong will, to begin with. She can use her balloon system to float, which is a useful ability in One Piece.

However, Flampe can't do much beyond that since she can only shoot darts. She is nothing more than a mere distraction.

6) Higuma

Higuma is the first antagonist of the One Piece series. The mountain bandit appeared back in the Romance Dawn saga, where he kidnapped a very young Luffy. With a relatively low bounty of 8,000,000 bellies, he was no major threat.

In fact, Higuma ran away from the Red Hair Pirates when they easily defeated his gang. He ended up getting eaten by a Sea King for his troubles.

7) Nezumi

Nezumi was only seen during the Arlong Park arc. This marine officer was a corrupt figure who took bribes from Arlong.

Despite his power and position, he was not physically gifted by any means. A critically injured Zoro easily beat him up, along with his entire unit.

Nezumi is a coward who couldn't make it past the East Blue, which is considered the weakest sea in the One Piece series.

8) Charlos

The World Nobles are hideous on the inside and outside. Charlos believes himself to be a god, which is why slaves carry him everywhere he goes. This has not helped his physical conditioning in the One Piece series.

Despite wielding a golden revolver, Charlos has very poor aim and can only hit targets at close range. For that reason, he prefers to have others perform his dirty work, such as the Admirals and CP0.

Charlos can also be taken out with a single hit. Luffy did this back in Sabaody Archipelago, a feat that was later repeated by Mjosgard in the Levely.

