Leakers reveal bittersweet news about One Piece chapter 1063

With the recent delay of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, fans were praying for good news concerning One Piece chapter 1063’s release. Their pleas have been heard, as just a few hours ago, leakers revealed that the manga series will not go on break next week. Sadly, not every piece of information leaked was happy since we also got confirmation that spoilers would arrive late.

The release of the spoilers will be affected by a Japanese holiday. Instead of receiving leaks concerning the plot of One Piece chapter 1063 starting today, the spoilers will begin circulating later this week. Continue reading to learn more about the issue.

Sports Day in Japan will delay spoilers for One Piece chapter 1063

Each year, Japanese people celebrate their national Sports Day on the second Monday of October. This is an important tradition among them, as it teaches children to become more active and lead healthier lives. The holiday took place today, Monday, October 10, and many workers took the day off to enjoy the celebrations with their families.

This means that the upcoming One Piece chapter 1063 will not begin production until Tuesday. Leakers who get their information via raw scans or printed pages will not have the opportunity to share information about the chapter until tomorrow at the earliest. Fans will have to wait a little longer until they have the chance to learn about the Straw Hats’ newest adventure.

What are fans expecting from One Piece chapter 1063?

The series has just begun with the Egghead Island arc, which will revolve around Vegapunk and his plethora of inventions on his island. We have seen glimpses of what the brilliant scientist and his Satellites can create. Fans are excited to learn more about Vegapunk's backstory and motivation, as well as meet the other four remaining Satellites.

Fans also hope that One Piece chapter 1063 will answer the many questions chapter 1062 left behind. We still do not know what request Zoro has for Vegapunk or why the doctor seems to be interested in the swordsman and Robin. We also still have to learn why the World Government wants Vegapunk dead, as he is one of their best assets.

The people who work hard to deliver weekly chapters of One Piece to the public also deserve to have breaks. While the community is happy that these earnest workers will enjoy a day off, the delay of the spoilers for One Piece chapter 1063 was not well received. Fans are impatient to learn what Eiichiro Oda has planned for this new arc.

Fortunately, there will be no break next week, so the spoilers will not be delayed much. We will likely begin seeing spoilers circulating on social media tomorrow or Wednesday at the latest. We will be reading the full spoilers for this upcoming chapter sooner than we may think.

