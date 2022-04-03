Is Captain Eustass Kid still to One Piece what Sakura is to Naruto?

One Piece’s Captain Eustass Kid seems to always be at the center of controversy and debate within the fanbase. His importance amongst fans is somewhat of a divisive topic, with most of the One Piece followers calling him hopeless and incredibly weak relative to Luffy and Law.

Some have even gone as far as to compare him to Naruto’s Sakura Haruno, who has an infamous reputation for being largely ineffective throughout the series. While everyone is entitled to their opinions and interpretations of the One Piece story, such a comparison shouldn’t be made lightly.

One Piece’s Captain Eustass Kid has outgrown comparisons to Naruto’s Sakura Haruno

Kid’s curse

Sakura Haruno from ‘Naruto’ is often called anime and manga’s most useless character (Image via Studio Pierrot)

For quite some time, One Piece’s Captain Eustass Kid truly did feel like the equivalent to Naruto’s Sakura Haruno. When initially introduced in Sabaody Archipelago, he was undoubtedly the least impressive character amongst himself, Trafalgar D. Water Law, and protagonist Monkey D. Luffy.

This sentiment was only exacerbated post-time-skip, which saw the last two team up to take down Donquixote Doflamingo and, eventually, Kaido. Kid, meanwhile, met with other Worst Generation members Basil Hawkins and Scratchmen Apoo to team up and take down Shanks.

However, his group had their plans cut short when Kaido quite literally fell from the sky onto their meeting place. This led to their defeat and capture, where Kid remained a sidelined player throughout the Zou and Whole Cake Island arcs.

Law and Luffy, meanwhile, only saw their accolades, as well as praise from fans, grow.

Even when Kid was reintroduced as the latter’s imprisoned ally, he still maintained a backseat role to the series’ protagonist. The Onigashima Raid saw him team up with Law and Luffy to take out some Beast Pirate ships, yet the red-haired letdown has yet to do much more beyond that in the anime.

WARNING: ONE PIECE MANGA SPOILERS BELOW.

Beginning journey with single step

However, in the yet-adapted One Piece Chapter 1000, Kid finally takes a step on his journey to ascend as Luffy and Law’s equals. His contributions during the “Roof Piece” conflict of the Worst Generation’s best versus Big Mom and Kaido of the Yonko changed something about his character.

He went from being a backseat joke to a serious contender in combat, working in tandem with his teammates to knock Big Mom off the floating island. Even when their fight returns inside the Skull Dome, Kid is able to sneak up on Big Mom and stop her mid-attack, an awe-inspiring feat.

Law joins him shortly after, and the two team up to take Big Mom down for good. Each contributes equally in this fight, getting their chances to shine and finding ways to support one another in battle.

The two eventually debut their Awakenings, which prove key in their eventual victory versus the Yonko.

The final sequence of moves leading into their victory is breathtaking, with each taking turns attacking and restraining Big Mom in some way, shape, or form. Kid is even the one who lands the final hit on Big Mom, pushing her through the floor of Onigashima, where she crashes into mainland Wano.

In this moment of victory, Kid finally breaks free from the “Useless Captain Mid” jokes which have plagued him since his introduction. He proves he can stand alongside Luffy and Law as the heralds of a new age, at the top of the Worst Generation.

Without a doubt, Kid proves himself here to be much more to One Piece than Sakura Haruno is to Naruto.

In summation

PK Gaming @Shock_and_Roll Useless Captain Mid has got to be the best slander the fandom has ever come up with Useless Captain Mid has got to be the best slander the fandom has ever come up with https://t.co/5J5NOzM1VO

Despite the long, arduous journey, Kid’s Big Mom-sized victory in the Wano arc proves he is in the same league as One Piece’s Luffy and Law. His raw skills in the battle lay the groundwork for this, and the tactful use of his Awakening solidifies his position atop the pirating world.

Naruto’s Sakura Haruno is never able to get that key, elite victory that solidifies her as within Sasuke and Naruto’s league. While she is present for and participates in the Kaguya battle, her actual fighting contributions are incredibly minimal relative to the rest of Team 7.

In this sense, it proves Captain Eustass Kid to be more than just One Piece’s Sakura.

Readers must ensure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

Note: The article reflects the author’s opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer