One Piece: How Luffy got his Straw Hat, explained

The Straw Hat might just be the most iconic headwear in One Piece, so much so that Monkey D. Luffy named his pirate crew after it.

Very few characters have ever worn the trademark Straw Hat. It is undoubtedly Luffy's most famous clothing accessory. Given that he is the main protagonist of the One Piece series, many fans around the world associate the Straw Hat with Eiichiro Oda's work.

There is quite a storied history behind Luffy's Straw Hat. While it hasn't been fully explained yet, it's very clear that the headgear holds great value. One Piece fans will likely get more information about it in the next few years.

In the meantime, here's a brief look at the history behind the special item.

Shanks gave the Straw Hat to Luffy when he was very young

Shanks is the main reason why Luffy even wanted to become the Pirate King. Many years before the current storyline, the Red Hair Pirates were stationed at Foosha Village on Dawn Island. Shanks and Luffy got along swimmingly well, given their strong desire for endless freedom.

Luffy owes a great deal to Shanks in the One Piece series. Not only did he get his Devil Fruit powers from the Red Hair Pirates, but he had also been rescued by Shanks when a Sea King attacked them.

Right before he left Foosha Village for good, Shanks decided to pass on the Straw Hat to Luffy. The young protagonist made a promise to surpass his idol, find the One Piece treasure, and become the Pirate King. He then said he would give the Straw Hat back to Shanks when that fateful day arrives.

It belonged to Gol D. Roger at some point in One Piece

During the Fishman Island arc, it was revealed that Gol D. Roger used to wear the Straw Hat. This was shown in a flashback where he recruited Silvers Rayleigh onto his ship. However, during the glory days of the Roger Pirates, he gifted the item to Shanks, a mere apprentice at the time.

It's currently unknown where Roger got the Straw Hat or why the item holds any significance to him. What is known is that it's been through quite a long journey.

By the time Luffy becomes the Pirate King, the Straw Hat would be in possession of two different people with that legendary title.

Luffy holds the Straw Hat in high regard, mainly because of his treasured relationship with Shanks. It should be noted that Roger looked very similar to Luffy in his youth, especially with the Straw Hat. Shanks definitely sees a lot of his old captain inside his protege.

There is a deeper meaning behind the Straw Hat

One Piece fans were shocked about the existence of Imu-sama, the true ruler of the world. For whatever reason, this enigmatic figure looks after a gigantic straw hat in a frozen chamber.

There has been a lot of speculation over the symbolism of Luffy's Straw Hat and his potential connection to Joy Boy. As it stands, it's one of the biggest mysteries of the One Piece series.

Perhaps one day Luffy will find out for himself. At the very least, Roger knew what it was all about.

