One Piece: 8 potential upgrades for Straw Hats in the Egghead arc

It seems like Vegapunk will have a central focus in the Egghead arc, which could mean some potential power-ups in the One Piece series.

The Straw Hats only have a few stops to make before they reach Laugh Tale. However, if they want to find the One Piece treasure, everybody will need to upgrade themselves. It's going to be a dangerous road up ahead. Luffy and his crew will need all the help they can get.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain manga spoilers that haven't been translated to the anime.

Perhaps the Straw Hats will gain the following power-up in the current One Piece arc

8) Chopper expands his medical expertise

Pâżżïïfÿ 🥀 @PazzIguess #ONEPIECE1061 It’s a chance we might see Kid and Killer this arc and possibly see a smile DF completely cured by vegapunk and chopper #ONEPIECE1061 It’s a chance we might see Kid and Killer this arc and possibly see a smile DF completely cured by vegapunk and chopper https://t.co/9GQxmsntyv

Chopper is considered a medical prodigy in the One Piece series. However, even he can learn a few lessons from Vegapunk. The leading scientist is the greatest mind in the history of the series.

Some readers would love to see an interaction between Chopper and Vegapunk. The reindeer doctor might be able to figure out how to cure SMILE Devil Fruits. Chopper's main dream is to cure the world of all diseases. The Egghead arc is a good starting point for him.

7) Nami upgrades her weather abilities

It's probably no coincidence that Nami can use a weather egg technique. During the One Piece timeskip, Franky learned that Vegapunk wanted to control the climate with his scientific inventions.

Nami uses the Clima-Tact for various weather attacks. There is a chance that she could pick up something from Vegapunk. Nami definitely needs to become stronger near the endgame of the series.

6) Franky improves the Thousand Sunny

risa @monkeydrisa i have a feeling vegapunk is gonna destroy the thousand sunny next chapter and franky will have either rebuilt the ship with tons of upgraded features or made a completely new one by the end of the arc #ONEPIECE1061 i have a feeling vegapunk is gonna destroy the thousand sunny next chapter and franky will have either rebuilt the ship with tons of upgraded features or made a completely new one by the end of the arc #ONEPIECE1061

Eiichiro Oda is the master of foreshadowing in the One Piece series. Franky's current bounty poster mistakenly uses a picture of the Thousand Sunny. There must be a reason why Oda went in this particular direction.

Perhaps the shipwright will find a way to upgrade the infamous pirate ship. The good news is that Vegapunk's laboratory is nearby. Franky does want to make sure the Straw Hats make their way to Laugh Tale.

5) Usopp makes his slingshot eat a Devil Fruit

PANGEA 🧩 @Pangea_Castle I thought that Usopp will get a Devil Fruit Weapon in Elbaf, will it be now on Egghead? I thought that Usopp will get a Devil Fruit Weapon in Elbaf, will it be now on Egghead?

For some reason, Zoan Devil Fruits can be fed to inanimate objects. With the arrival of Vegapunk in the story, it would make sense to see a live demonstration. Usopp's main weapon of choice is a popular suggestion.

One Piece readers believe that Usopp could use a few upgrades to Kabuto, his giant slingshot. Devil Fruit powers open up several possibilities for the sniper, so it would be really fun to see.

4) Franky adds Seastone to his armor

Christopher aka T͟hē King Of Lightning @KingOfLighting Adding on to last post. If Franky got Seastone fist like Zephyr or Usopp got Seastone projectiles, then they would be able to damage body enhanced devil fruit users like any other Armament Haki user. In that case, they're better at learning better observation, especially Usopp. Adding on to last post. If Franky got Seastone fist like Zephyr or Usopp got Seastone projectiles, then they would be able to damage body enhanced devil fruit users like any other Armament Haki user. In that case, they're better at learning better observation, especially Usopp. https://t.co/onlA4IkXPu

For many years, One Piece readers thought it would be cool to have Franky use Seastone. He doesn't bother with Devil Fruits or Haki, yet he needs a way to deal with Logia users like Caesar Clown.

Seastone enhancements could definitely solve this problem. The Marines seem to have a lot at their disposal, yet it's never been explained where they get it from. Luckily for the Straw Hats, they are right near a Marine base.

Vegapunk is the one who figured out how to put Seastone on the bottom of ships to prevent Sea King attacks. One can assume that Vegapunk also has direct access to Seastone on their island.

3) Sanji improves his genetic modifications

Dr.Farewell 🥀| @Dr_Farewell How this relates to Sanji’s mom, Sora Vinsmoke; I’m not sure yet but the two look quite similar. Is it possible that Sanji’s mom was the original Sora and Vegapunk created a second one explaining the “Punk 02”? How this relates to Sanji’s mom, Sora Vinsmoke; I’m not sure yet but the two look quite similar. Is it possible that Sanji’s mom was the original Sora and Vegapunk created a second one explaining the “Punk 02”? https://t.co/MGDBCcfJDF

There has to be a reason why all the former MADS scientists have a cover story during the Egghead arc. One Piece might set up a reunion in the very near future, which could prove relevant to Sanji. His father helped Vegapunk discover the Lineage Factor in Devil Fruits.

Many readers have noticed how the mysterious woman who claims to be Vegapunk looks very similar to Sora. It's reasonable to say that Sanji will play a pivotal role in this arc. Perhaps he might even get upgrades to his genetic modifications.

2) Franky unlocks more tech upgrades

Around the One Piece timeskip, Franky used several blueprints from Vegapunk's old lab to construct his BF-37 armor. This made him strong enough to fight the likes of Sasaki from the Beasts Pirates.

However, Franky had to make all the modifications himself, leaving his entire backside exposed. Theoretically, he could have Vegapunk give him better upgrades and get rid of his current weaknesses.

Of course, it also depends on whether or not Vegapunk is willing to work alongside the Straw Hats. The scientist is seemingly unfriendly towards pirates in One Piece Chapter 1061, so who knows what can happen?

1) Luffy awakens his Devil Fruit even further

Monkey D. Gizem 🏴‍☠️ ししし 🖤 LUFFY ERA 👑 ルフィ☀️⚡🤍 @piratequeen_ya #ONEPIECE1061



When Dr. Vegapunk meets Luffy…… this close to the most ridiculous power in the world, ans its awakened. I wonder if Luffy will go into Gear 5 and turn into his Giant firm again this arc. 🫠 When Dr. Vegapunk meets Luffy…… this close to the most ridiculous power in the world, ans its awakened. I wonder if Luffy will go into Gear 5 and turn into his Giant firm again this arc. 🫠 #ONEPIECE1061 When Dr. Vegapunk meets Luffy…… this close to the most ridiculous power in the world, ans its awakened. I wonder if Luffy will go into Gear 5 and turn into his Giant firm again this arc. 🫠 https://t.co/jyKZ9ZxEB5

Based on previous statements from Eiichiro Oda, it's very likely that Vegapunk will explain how Devil Fruits work. The scientist must know something about the Gomu Gomu no Mi, which should play a factor in the current arc. It was already written in the official Devil Fruit encyclopedia.

It doesn't matter if he is a friend or foe, Vegapunk will definitely be asking questions about Luffy's mysterious powers. The Straw Hat might directly or indirectly learn something new about his Devil Fruit. It would be a major turning point in the One Piece series.

