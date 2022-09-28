4 One Piece characters that can beat Franky (and 4 who don’t stand a chance)

Franky might not be a top fighter by any means, but he is still a major threat in the One Piece series.

Franky is surprisingly more powerful than he appears to be, ranking somewhere in the middle of the Straw Hats tier system. His beam swords and laser cannons make him a very flashy combatant, even without the use of a Devil Fruit. He also has cyborg enhancements that make him stand out.

Without further ado, here's a quick look at Franky's potential match-ups in the One Piece series, from the favorable to unfavorable.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain manga spoilers that haven't been adapted to the anime yet.

Shiryu and 3 other One Piece characters that can take down Franky

1) Caesar Clown

Franky might be a cyborg, but he is not without human biology in One Piece. He is still very susceptible to poisonous attacks.

Caesar Clown ate the Gasu Gasu no Mi, so he can easily turn into various gasses. It doesn't matter what transformation Franky uses; Caesar will find a way to seep into his body.

What also doesn't help is that Franky cannot use Haki, which is a basic requirement to bypass Logia tangibility. He will likely be knocked out quickly by the One Piece villain.

2) Shiryu

Shiryu is on par with Magellan, which speaks volumes about his true power level. The notorious One Piece villain is known for his speed and can cut down opponents very quickly. He ate the Suke Suke no Mi, which turns him invisible at will.

Franky is not well-suited for this match-up. He wouldn't be able to catch up to Shiryu in his base form, let alone when he turns invisible.

With the power of a Meito sword, Shiryu should have the cutting power to get past Franky's defenses.

3) Jinbe

Based on his performance in the Onigashima Raid, it's very clear that Jinbe is the fourth-strongest member of the Straw Hats. The former Warlord completely mastered Busoshoku Haki, to the point that he can even coat his entire body.

Jinbe easily dealt with Who's-Who of the Beasts Pirates. In comparison, Franky struggled against Sasaki, whose bounty is even lower than Who's-Who.

Jinbe has the strength and stamina to deal with Franky. More importantly, his powerful Haki would defend him against most attacks.

4) Eustass Kid

This is a really bad match-up for multiple reasons. Kid can control the electromagnetic field with the Jiki Jiki no Mi. Steel objects will automatically be attracted to him as long as they are within his field. Keep in mind that Franky's cyborg body is metal in nature.

Even without that weakness, Franky is not going to survive Kid's most powerful attack. Punk Corna Dio was strong enough to break through Big Mom's bones during the Onigashima Raid.

Nico Robin and other One Piece characters that Franky can defeat in battle

1) Wapol

Wapol should be a lot stronger than he is given credit for. If he were given enough prep time with his Baku Baku no Mi, he could alter his entire body for multiple combat purposes. Theoretically, he could even swallow Franky's long-range attacks, consuming their characteristics in the process.

Unfortunately for Wapol, he's going up against Franky and his BF-37 technology. The cyborg is durable enough to withstand any attacks from him.

Franky will likely finish this fight with a single rocket punch.

2) Brook

Brook is a member of the Middle Trio, alongside Franky and Robin. It's only fair to compare these One Piece characters with each other.

Brook is a very swift fighter, given his skeletal frame and lack of organs. Franky won't have an easy time landing attacks on his fellow Straw Hat.

However, Franky is a more physically strong opponent, so a single hit from him would send Brook reeling. He is also a very good marksman in the One Piece series. If he could finish off Sasaki of the Beast Pirates with a Radical Beam, then Brook shouldn't be much trouble.

3) Nico Robin

Under normal circumstances, Nico Robin would finish most fights in a few seconds. Her Hana Hana no Mi is a dangerously powerful Devil Fruit, even by One Piece standards. She can sprout limbs anywhere she wants, giving her a chance to set up sneak attacks.

With that said, it will be difficult for her to make a dent in Franky's cyborg body. She would have to use enlarged body parts to deal some damage.

Robin would only win if she used dirty tricks via Dos Fleur. Even then, Franky would be a fool not to prepare for this attack. He was given two years to enhance his body with better modifications.

4) Jesus Burgess

Perhaps it may be too early to really tell how this match will go down in the One Piece series. Franky and Jesus are known for their physical strength, wrestling moves, and showmanship.

With that said, Franky's cyborg body gives him a wider variety of weapons. He can use laser cannons and regain his energy with cola.

Based on current information, Jesus is more limited in his approach. He lacks the moveset versatility of his more flashy counterpart.

Jesus needs a powerful Devil Fruit to stand a chance against Franky.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far