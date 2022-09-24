One Piece Chapter 1061: What Vegapunk’s arrival means for the series

One Piece Chapter 1061 shows that Vegapunk will play a significant role in the upcoming arc. With that in mind, this will have far-reaching consequences for the final saga. Eiichiro Oda was serious when he said readers should hold onto their seats and buckle up their seat belts. The final saga will likely answer many of the questions of the past few decades, such as the real nature of Devil Fruits.

Vegapunk's sudden arrival in the story truly marks the end-game phase. Oda spent many years building up these big mysteries. One Piece Chapter 1061 makes it clear that he will no longer be hiding anything going forward.

Let's see what Vegapunk's arrival means for the events of the series.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

One Piece Chapter 1061 changes everything with the impending arrival of Vegapunk

The lead scientist knows everything about Devil Fruits

Killer 69 @CEO_Of_Arcueid Oda said he will reveal everything about devil fruit whenever he will reveal Vegapunk yoooooooo Oda said he will reveal everything about devil fruit whenever he will reveal Vegapunk yoooooooo

Devil Fruits are very strange items that grant mysterious powers to anybody who eats them. However, very little is known about them. As of One Piece Chapter 1061, fans are still largely in the dark about why Devil Fruits act in the ways described below:

Why do Devil Fruit users drown in water?

How come users can't eat more than one fruit?

Is it true that Zoan Devil Fruits have a mind of their own?

How does the "Lineage Factor" affect their powers?

Why do Devil Fruits exist in the first place?

During an SBS questionnaire for Volume 48, a reader asked Oda why the Gomu Gomu no Mi showed up in the Devil Fruit Encyclopedia after Luffy consumed it. The author hinted that Vegapunk knows the real answer.

The Universe @WolfeKidd So Vegapunk should know why Blackbeard can do the thing So Vegapunk should know why Blackbeard can do the thing

It should be noted that Luffy's fruit was renamed by the World Government, which kept it a secret for over 800 years. Something isn't quite right about the encyclopedia, so perhaps Vegapunk will let everybody know what's really going on past One Piece Chapter 1061.

Speaking of which, it's very telling that Luffy's Gear Fifth was brought up in the same chapter as Blackbeard, the only man to consume multiple Devil Fruits. Vegapunk is, realistically, the only living person who can explain these anomalies.

Oda will likely delve into the history of MADS

There's a reason why Caesar Clown is taking part in the ongoing Germa 66 cover story. They have all been involved in the MADS, a former organization of expert scientists and researchers. Maybe they'll show up again in the main story after One Piece Chapter 1061.

Vegapunk has quite a history with Judge Vinsmoke. They came up with a theory on the "Lineage Factor," the very blueprint of organic life. It will be interesting to see what MADS comes up with, presumably through a flashback sequence. Their findings will be the key to several questions about Devil Fruits.

Side characters may get the spotlight along with Vegapunk

Incidentally, a few other characters might even get a chance to shine in the Vegapunk arc. Franky is a cyborg genius who spent two years working in Vegapunk's abandoned laboratory. He accidentally blew it up during the Nightmare of Baldimore incident.

Franky has already seen many unfinished blueprints with regard to Vegapunk's work. He will definitely be asking several questions after One Piece Chapter 1061. This could very well be his own personal arc. Franky might even get some cool upgrades by the end.

