One Piece creator reveals the true origins of Luffy's Gear 5 mode

The introduction of Luffy's Gear Fifth in One Piece and the revelation behind the true nature of his Devil Fruit has caused quite a stir in the anime community.

No one was expecting the developments that took place by the end of the Wano arc, and the community was surprised when the final revelations regarding Luffy's Gear Fifth took place.

With the series finally entering its final saga, Luffy's showdown with Kaidow will prove to be a turning point in the manga. Luffy had a hidden power within his Devil Fruit, which allowed him to access an entirely new gear.

In the recent special interview that celebrated One Piece's 25th Anniversary, mangaka Eiichiro Oda opened up a bit about some of the origins and inspirations behind Luffy's Gear Fifth.

Unlike some of his other gears, Luffy's most recent powerful is unique in design and function. His abilities have transformed drastically, along with his personality and fighting style.

Fans were curious about what made Oda introduce this particular gear in One Piece, and fortunately, the mangaka has provided the community with some insights on it.

Eiichiro Oda opens up about his inspirations for Luffy's Gear Fifth in One Piece

モンキー・D・ルフィ @1xluffy Luffy's Gear 5 Nika official eye colour is red Luffy's Gear 5 Nika official eye colour is red 🔥 https://t.co/nxJqB3QnTB

When talking about some of the ideas that went into the most recent transformation, Oda maintained that he wanted to be "playful" regarding how Luffy's fighting style would morph with his abilities.

His final encounter with Kaido took a more cartoonish turn, as the series protagonists' newfound power was something that many in the community felt was quite ridiculous, and his new personality and style were morphed to fit his new abilities.

In the interview, he mentioned,

"I drew this playing around a lot thinking that it's okay if people are against it. I just want to be playful with battles. Since the moment I was an assistant, the expressions that are the symbol of mangas have been continually lost. For example, putting a light bulb mark when a character thinks about something, or making the character's legs go in circles as a car when they are running."

While it's not precisely known how the final few scenes of the Wano arc will play out in the One Piece anime, the fight between Luffy and Kaido in the anime became more cartoonish right after Luffy discovered his Gear Fifth.

This was pointed out by many in the community that as the fight between the Yonko and the series protagonist continued, the clash between them felt less and less like an anime.

With Oda's revelation on some of the inspirations behind this form, the community now better understands why the mangaka chose to go with this style.

As the series enters its final arc, it will be interesting to see how Luffy grows as the decade-old shonen finally rounds out.

