When will One Piece manga end? Expected end date, Final Saga, and more

The entire One Piece fanbase has been on a bit of an emotional rollercoaster. The manga has been on a break since delivering some amazing chapters in a row, and fans are ready for it to return.

When Eiichiro Oda announced that he was going to take a break in order to prepare for the Final Saga, fans were quite shocked and did not really know how to respond.

This is a series that fans have been following since it first began 25 years ago. With the release of One Piece Film: Red, the series is inching closer towards its conclusion. It is safe to say that Eiichiro Oda will do a brilliant job in setting up the finale of the series.

There is a sense of anticipation that is growing as the days progress. Fans have been on edge, wondering when the series will complete its run. While that information is yet to be revealed, the fanbase has taken part in numerous discussions surrounding the same.

Fans speculate about One Piece's conclusion

This question has been a topic of discussion for years. Fans have taken to social media websites like Twitter and forums like Reddit to give their opinions on when the series will end.

Though there have been several ongoing debates in the community, fans have been able to come up with a window that will probably herald the conclusion of One Piece.

One group believes that the series will conclude sometime in the fall of 2027. However, another group believes that the series will end sometime in 2024 or 2025, which is Oda’s prediction as well.

However, the first group does not believe this because Oda has been known to miss the predictions he made during Jump Festa events. A third group of fans believe that he might wrap up the entire series in about 120 chapters, which does not make sense.

One of the biggest fears that most One Piece fans have is that Eiichiro Oda might rush the chapters if he has health issues. Oda has dedicated his life to the manga, and fans hope that he takes his time with the release of the chapters and prioritizes his health.

Hence, it is likely that the mangaka will conclude the entire series by the end of 2027, which is five years after the announcement of the Final Saga’s beginning.

Oda still has to explore a few mysteries and characters in the Final Saga. This particular manga series has a huge world with a ton of concepts and characters that are still unexplored.

The mangaka could spend the next five years fleshing out the characters before revealing what the One Piece is. However, none of this has been confirmed and fans must wait for official information on the same.

