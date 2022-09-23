One Piece Chapter 1061 recap: Straw Hats get split up, Vegapunk supposedly arrives

Raw scans for One Piece Chapter 1061 have now been released. Quite naturally, fans of the much-acclaimed series are quite excited.

One Piece Chapter 1061 makes it abundantly clear that this will be a Vegapunk arc. In the previous chapter, the Straw Hats landed on a snowy island, with Jewelry Bonney accompanying them after landing on their ship. Based on the events of the current chapter, it seems Vegapunk may finally show up.

If readers want the official translation for One Piece Chapter 1061, they should wait for MANGA Plus to drop it on September 25, 2022. Keep in mind that unofficial translations can sometimes cause some confusion. In either case, impatient readers will likely read the raw scans first.

One Piece Chapter 1061 takes readers on a wild ride as the Straw Hats land on Vegapunk's island

Luffy and a few others get split up from the crew

One Piece Chapter 1061 starts with Luffy jumping off the ship as he tries to save Chopper and Bonney. The elemental currents of the mysterious island have swept the latter two away. At the same time, a giant mecha shark makes a sudden appearance and attacks the Thousand Sunny.

Jinbe tells Franky to take over the ship's helm as he plunges into the water. In the meantime, the shark fires off several missiles at the Thousand Sunny, causing a massive explosion in the process. The entire ship capsizes, sending everybody into the cold waters.

One Piece Chapter 1061 continues as Jinbe catches up with Luffy and the others. They must, however, dive underwater before the shark can fire a cannon. While the rest of the Straw Hats find themselves underwater, a strange mecha soldier gives the shark a good beating.

SWORD makes their move close by

One Piece Chapter 1061 transitions to the G-14 Naval Base on a nearby island. Tashigi can be seen looking after the giant children from Punk Hazard. Readers may remember how they were used in Caesar Clown's unethical experiments. Either way, she expressed worry over Koby's recent kidnapping.

The chapter introduces more members of the secret SWORD organization. Helmeppo and Hibari are seen begging their superior, Prince Grus, for permission to go after the Blackbeard Pirates on Beehive Island.

Helmeppo specifically asked for assistance from the Seraphim project since the naval base is right near Egghead. The Straw Hats are currently stationed on this winter island in One Piece Chapter 1061. Prince Grus is very reluctant since X-Drake is still missing in action.

Luffy and the others wash up on the island

Jinbei made sure that everybody swam to safety on the nearby island, considering they are Devil Fruit users who are powerless in water.

While everyone is washing their wet clothes, Bonney reintroduces herself to Luffy and talks about how they first met on the Sabaody Archipelago two years ago. She mentions that Luffy's hair isn't white like his bounty poster suggests. The Straw Hat captain then makes a brief remark about being free in his Gear Fifth form.

Bonney then brings up how they won't be able to find much food on this island, known as Egghead, the Island of the Future. It's affiliated with the World Government since Vegapunk works here.

Vegapunk apparently shows up

One Piece Chapter 1061 concludes with a shift in perspective to the rest of the Straw Hats. It turns out they have been saved by the giant mecha soldier from earlier, which is big enough to lift the Thousand Sunny with its bare hands.

A mysterious woman shows up from the cockpit and complains about the lack of progress from her recent inventions. The Straw Hats thanked her for saving them. However, she clarifies that she is their enemy as she works directly under the World Government.

The mysterious woman reveals herself to be Dr. Vegapunk. Whether or not that's entirely true remains to be seen after One Piece Chapter 1061.

