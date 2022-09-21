One Piece Chapter 1061 initial spoilers: Straw Hats sail to Vegapunk’s island

Based on the initial spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1061, it appears that Vegapunk will finally appear in the story. The mysterious lead scientist of the Marines is the centerpiece of several mysteries.

Without a doubt, One Piece Chapter 1061 will be a pivotal moment in the series that many readers have been awaiting for decades.

One Piece Chapter 1061 spoilers have just been confirmed by verified leaker EtenBoby of the WorstGen Forums. Keep in mind that there will be a break next week. Without further ado, here's the next step in the Straw Hats' journey.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Here are the initial spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1061: Future Island Egghead

The Straw Hats are separated once again

In the previous chapter, the Straw Hats ran into a snowy island. One Piece Chapter 1061 finally reveals the name of the location as Egghead.

The Marines brought it up at the end of One Piece Chapter 1059, right after Koby was kidnapped by the Blackbeard Pirates. Either way, here are some startling revelations from the initial spoilers:

"Strawhats are sailing to said island, which belongs to Vegapunk"

It's rather fitting that a brilliant genius like Vegapunk would live on a future island named Egghead, otherwise a slang term for intellectuals. Of course, it's not One Piece without the crew splitting up in new territory:

"Luffy, Jinbe, Chopper and Bonney are separated from the others"

Luffy and Chopper were last seen getting swept away by a warm eddy, which also contained Bonney in her child form. Perhaps Jinbei went looking for them since he can swim in the water. It's unknown what became of the rest of the crew.

Vegapunk will be the centerpiece of the current arc

ℑ𝔪 𝔇. ℜ𝔬𝔟𝔬𝔱 ⚓ @BoySnake277 I am expecting some serious lore dump Oda needs to start revealing stuff and Vegapunk knows everything about dfs supposedly... Wasn't expecting being a girl though



#ONEPIECE1061 @Myglobalbun At some point we had to find himI am expecting some serious lore dumpOda needs to start revealing stuff and Vegapunk knows everything about dfs supposedly... Wasn't expecting being a girl though @Myglobalbun At some point we had to find him😭😭 I am expecting some serious lore dump🗿 Oda needs to start revealing stuff and Vegapunk knows everything about dfs supposedly... Wasn't expecting being a girl though 💀#ONEPIECE1061

After several years, the Marines will finally have a notable presence in a current arc. One Piece Chapter 1061 reveals just how many of them are currently situated on the snowy island:

"A Marine base is located near the island, the PH kids, Tashigi and some SWORD members are there"

Tashigi's sudden appearance indicates that Smoker cannot be that far behind. Readers will likely have flashbacks to Punk Hazard, which also featured a similar winter motif. This cannot be a coincidence by any means.

On a slightly different note, Blackbeard's actions in the previous chapter will have a major effect on this one. It turns out that Koby's friends want to save him from his current predicament:

"Helmeppo wants to borrow Seraphims from Vegapunk to save Koby"

The Seraphim project is strong enough to replace the old Warlord system, which means there is danger lurking behind the corner. Luffy and his companions will have to be very careful past One Piece Chapter 1061.

A little girl claims to be Vegapunk

This is perhaps the most shocking revelation of the initial spoilers. One Piece Chapter 1061 ends on the following note:

"At the end of the chapter a girl appears and claims to be Vegapunk"

This directly contradicts a previous statement made by a Marine officer in One Piece Chapter 658. It was suggested that Vegapunk was an elderly man. Either way, it remains to be seen if the little girl is playing around or telling the truth.

At the very least, Vegapunk's presence really does mean that One Piece is entering the final saga. The scientist holds the key to several mysteries in the series, such as the nature of Devil Fruits. One Piece Chapter 1061 is sure to be a monumental one.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far