One Piece's new Seraphim Pacifista fanart has Twitter hyped for the future

One Piece Chapter 1059’s retroactive introduction of the latest Pacifista model, the Seraphim, has been one of the dominant topics about the series since the issue’s official release. This is somewhat unsurprising, given the new cyborgs’ flashy entrance upon their arrival to and debut at Amazon Lily.

However, a recent fanart highlighting just how futuristic and advanced the Seraphim seems, compared to the older Pacifista, has piqued fans’ interest regarding the future series. As a result, many fans gladly look ahead to what One Piece Chapter 1059 introduced last week.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down this latest fanart and how One Piece fans now look ahead after seeing it themselves.

Latest One Piece fanart hype sees the Mihawk Seraphim redrawn, prompting discussions about the series' future

Twitter user, artist, and avid One Piece fan @Tractrick (Trac) recently posted the aforementioned fanart to his Twitter page on Tuesday, September 13. This specific piece seems to be just one of a myriad of One Piece fanarts Trac makes, creating content for other series as well. All appear to be original content from Trac themselves.

This specific fanart of Trac’s features the Mihawk lookalike Seraphim seen attacking Blackbeard in One Piece Chapter 1059. While not confirmed to be modeled after Mihawk, the appearance and various features are similar enough that fans are confident there’s a relationship between the two.

Goda @Goda37681559 @Tractrick best one in fan drawing . best one in fan drawing . @Tractrick 🔥🔥🐐 best one in fan drawing .

The Mihawk Seraphim, for example, is also shown to have the same dark-colored eyes with concentric rings around the pupil, wielding a similarly sized and designed sword. The Seraphim’s overall appearance is also eerily similar to how child Mihawk appeared in an SBS where series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda drew the Shichibukai as children.

Dentista otaku @QT_Ktten @Tractrick This is by far, The Best fanart I've seen of The New Seraphine Pacifistas. @Tractrick This is by far, The Best fanart I've seen of The New Seraphine Pacifistas.

As such, many fans are confident that a connection between Mihawk and this Seraphim lookalike will be revealed at some point in the future. This is further supported by the appearance of a Boa Hancock lookalike Seraphim in One Piece Chapter 1059, which dialogue specifically points out looks exactly like a young Hancock.

With these new, enigmatic enemies’ debut, fans are looking ahead to the future as to what the possibilities could be for these cyborg creatures. They clearly possess Lunarian DNA, such as the trademark dark skin, white hair, black wings, and flaming back that King the Conflagration of the Beast Pirates has.

Yungxjr @yungkiraxjr @Tractrick OK this is a peak pic ngl @Tractrick OK this is a peak pic ngl

Considering their similarities to some of the former Shichibukai, some question whether or not other characters seen in the series could have Seraphim based on them as well.

iRie_idle_Riddle_NeRo_LoneR_2022_Catch_D_Dream @iriesta29 @Blanktito @Tractrick The Seraphim Still Not showing Full Power, 1059 only showing Seraphim in King's Form, Mihawk's Face + Slashing Power & Kizaru's Laser. when they probably have All Former Sichibukai's DF Ability, All DF Power in Marine & Ex Vegapunk's Lab Rats such as King & KAIDOU's DNA @Blanktito @Tractrick The Seraphim Still Not showing Full Power, 1059 only showing Seraphim in King's Form, Mihawk's Face + Slashing Power & Kizaru's Laser. when they probably have All Former Sichibukai's DF Ability, All DF Power in Marine & Ex Vegapunk's Lab Rats such as King & KAIDOU's DNA

Some fans have also brought up names such as Kaido and the question of whether the Special Science Group could replicate the effects of Devil Fruit powers with the Seraphim. Some fans point out how Kizaru’s laser is already replicated by the standard Pacifista, questioning exactly what the limits are for the Seraphim in mimicking Devil Fruit powers.

BonQuavius Jones @Bon_Clay_Lover @Tractrick I hope zoro takes this kid on as an apprentice at the end of the series, because I'm thinking these kids will be turned to the side of good by our heros convincing them of their humanity and that they're not just tools of the World Government @Tractrick I hope zoro takes this kid on as an apprentice at the end of the series, because I'm thinking these kids will be turned to the side of good by our heros convincing them of their humanity and that they're not just tools of the World Government

Some fans are also discussing Mihawk Seraphim in particular, expressing hope that Zoro ends up taking the young cyborg on as an apprentice at the end of the series. They posit that the Seraphim at large could be turned to the side of good by the Straw Hats by showing the cyborgs their humanity and that they aren’t just tools for the World Government.

While this is all speculation for the future of the series, it is exciting to see fans happily engaging with the series’ current plot points and narratives. Especially in the wake of an arc as divisive as Wano, it’s nice to see some unity amongst the series’ fans.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das