One Piece Chapter 1060 (Additional Spoilers): Possible Uranus tease, reactions to Luffy's dream, and more

Fans’ wait for the initial spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1060 finally came to an end late on Tuesday night, bringing shocking developments as well. Fans were initially taken aback by the apparent flaunting of Im-sama’s Devil Fruit, which is used to destroy a newly-introduced kingdom first seen in the issue.

However, additional information has come out about this topic specifically and a few other key points in the issue. One Piece Chapter 1060’s additional spoilers certainly change the context of the issue’s events compared to the original spoilers alone.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest One Piece Chapter 1060 additional spoilers and how they change how fans have been viewing the issue thus far.

One Piece Chapter 1060’s additional spoilers suggest Im-sama in control of Uranus, which seems similar to Pluton

One Piece Chapter 1060’s initial spoilers begin by discussing the early part of the issue, where time is spent with the Straw Hats. When Robin is catching up with the group on the world news they missed while they were in Wano, additional spoilers show that there’s dialogue between her and Luffy regarding Sabo. Raw scans of the page on which this conversation occurs were also leaked with extra text spoilers.

Unsurprisingly, both doubt that Sabo actually killed Cobra, with Robin even pointing out that the Revolutionary Army’s enemies are the Celestial Dragons, not the Kings of countries. While not incredibly significant or relevant to the rest of the issue’s events, it is nice to see that the two people on the crew who’ve spent the most time with Sabo still believe in him.

The additional spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1060 then discuss how someone, “probably Luffy,” according to the spoilers, is throwing a tantrum about going to Alabasta. However, one of the crew points out to their Captain that Vivi is likely not even in her homeland and has disappeared in Mariejois.

Hilariously, this prompts Luffy to express a desire to march right into Mariejois and take her back by force. However, Zoro is said to calm him down shortly after this, falling back into his classic older brother, Vice-Captain like role within the crew.

The next spoilers for the issue are actually raw scans that show the reactions of the Straw Hats to hearing Luffy’s dream. The Thousand Sunny and Zoro are shown to be confused, with Nami also appearing to be confused. Jinbe is seen questioning something, but he looks on intently as if he somewhat understands what Luffy is saying.

Chopper, Sanji, and Franky all respond with excitement and happiness, while Robin seems to understand but is shocked at whatever her Captain says. Brook has a similar expression to Chopper, Sanji, and Franky, while Usopp almost appears to be a little upset, if not angry.

The final, and arguably most exciting, part of One Piece Chapter 1060’s additional spoilers addresses Sabo’s call at the Kingdom of Lulucia. Initial spoilers made it seem like the Kingdom was destroyed by something falling from the sky amidst a giant thunderstorm, leading many fans to believe Im-sama used some sort of Devil Fruit to do this.

However, additional spoilers make it clear that “something gigantic” which appeared above the island and the clouds is what destroyed the Kingdom. It “starts shooting laser beams (or something similar)” at the island, which produces a huge, spherical explosion. Per Redon, a credible leaker, it’s clear that the explosion is the result of laser beams striking the island.

While it’s not confirmed in the chapter, Redon says that they feel it’s obvious that Im-sama is in control of Uranus and has used it to destroy the Kingdom of Lulucia. If true, this would make Uranus out to be a flying battleship capable of destroying islands from above.

This exciting development for One Piece Chapter 1060 does, however, raise some questions regarding the existence of Pluton. It seems somewhat excessive to have two battleships capable of destroying entire islands, and even more so when one is a flying ship and the other a (presumed) sailing ship.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary continues.

