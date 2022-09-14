One Piece Chapter 1060 initial spoilers: Luffy reveals his dream, Im makes a move

Manga readers will be blown away with excitement over the recent leaks for One Piece Chapter 1060. Trused leaker @Redon has recently confirmed spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1060. They were also briefly summarized by Lebrent on the Worstgen forum.

One Piece Chapter 1060 is going to be talked about for a long time. The best part is that readers don't have to worry about a break next week. Without further ado, read on to find out what happens in the upcoming chapter.

Note: This article will contain manga spoilers that haven't been adapted to the anime yet. This article also reflects the writer's personal views.

Several major events happen in One Piece Chapter 1060

Luffy finally reveals his dream

One Piece Chapter 1060 is titled Luffy's Dream. Readers have been waiting for this moment ever since it was brought up to Ace and Sabo. They finally got their answer with the upcoming chapter:

"Luffy reveals his Dream to the crew and we get to see their reaction"

Of course, the leakers didn't reveal what he said. They are likely building up anticipation for the moment. Hence, readers will have to wait a little longer to get their answers. It will likely be a key moment in Luffy's entire journey. His entire motivation to become the Pirate King might make perfect sense now.

Im-sama destroys another kingdom

The chapter transitions back to Sabo's conversation with the Revolutionary Army. Eiichiro Oda finally resolved the cliffhanger in One Piece Chapter 1058. With the use of a Den Den Mushi, Sabo revealed some troubling news:

"Sabo continues his call with dragon... He mentions being in Lulucia Kingdom and having seen a person sitting on the empty throne"

One Piece Chapter 1060 will mark Im's second appearance in the story. They seem to be the true ruler of the entire world. Back in the Levely arc, the Five Elders specifically asked Im about the "light" they needed to extinguish. The answer to this is made very clear in One Piece Chapter 1060:

"Imu is seen with a map that has Lulucia kingdom crossed out... In the skies of Lulucia Kingdom dark clouds start to gather and lightning is striking left and right"

For those who don't remember, back in the Levely arc, the Revolutionary Army defended this kingdom from the Pinkbeard Pirates. Needless to say, Im wasn't too pleased with the results of this encounter:

"An object is seen falling down from the sky onto the country... Lulucia Kingdom is destroyed"

It's currently unknown what caused this specific incident. Readers can only speculate that Im has a hidden power. Theories will likely range from a powerful Devil Fruit to the Ancient Weapon Uranus.

The Straw Hats meet up with Jewelry Bonney

One Piece Chapter 1060 ends with shifting perspective back to the Straw Hats. They end up running into yet another member of the Worst Generation:

"The Straw Hats meet Jewelry Bonney with a bounty of 320mil at the end of the chapter"

For those keeping track, Jewelry only had a small bounty raise from her original 140,000,000 berries. However, that is not the most important part of this chapter.

The following is purely speculation, but it's very interesting how Jewelry made a notable appearance in the same chapter as Im. The World Government has been looking for her unnamed Devil Fruit powers for quite some time now. She can manipulate the aging process of anybody she touches.

Without a doubt, theorists will draw several connections between Jewelry and the World Government. Some may even speculate that she came from the Void Century, although it remains unconfirmed. Either way, she might be dropping some lore bombs after One Piece Chapter 1060.

