One Piece Chapter 1059 spoilers may disprove Sabo imposter theory

Based on events from One Piece Chapter 1059, it's very unlikely that Catarina Devon impersonated Sabo in the previous chapter. WorstGen forum user Etenboby has already leaked content for the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1059. Sabo made a cliffhanger appearance in the last chapter, but he isn't anywhere to be seen in the next one. Interestingly, there are still a few implications for the Revolutionary Army.

A somewhat popular theory has been floating around in the past week or so. Some readers speculated that Sabo didn't call the Revolutionary Army. The idea is that Catarina Devon used her Devil Fruit powers to impersonate him. Regardless, One Piece Chapter 1059 makes that seem unlikely now.

How is the Sabo import theory disproven in the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1059?

A brief explanation of the imposter theory

Sendo @Lucci_Vi Bro the theory of it not being sabo who called dragon & them at the end of chapter & it being catarina devon makes a lot of sense, we need a conflict to build up while the straw hats go next island. Blackbeard needs a bounty jump kid , law and luffy worth more Bro the theory of it not being sabo who called dragon & them at the end of chapter & it being catarina devon makes a lot of sense, we need a conflict to build up while the straw hats go next island. Blackbeard needs a bounty jump kid , law and luffy worth more

In the previous chapter, the Revolutionary Army received a call from Sabo. He did so despite the Marines wiretapping the conversation, so he should've known better. Of course, that raises the possibility of whether or not it's the real Sabo making that call. He is never seen on the manga panel.

In the week before One Piece Chapter 1059, some theorists believed that Catarina Devon was pretending to be Sabo. Remember, she already consumed the Inu Inu no Mi, Model: Kyubi no Kitsune. This Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit gives her the secondary ability to disguise themselves.

If that were the case, Devon could've led the Revolutionary Army into a trap. The Blackbeard Pirates already have a conflict with them after the events of the Dressrosa arc. Blackbeard is quite the master at manipulation, given his penchant for really dirty tricks.

However, it turns out that Catarina was too busy

One Piece Chapter 1059 finally reveals what the Blackbeard Pirates were up to. Remember, the Warlord system was abolished shortly after the Levely concluded. The Marines were sent to go after these notorious pirates, including Boa Hancock on Amazon Lily. This is when Blackbeard also made his move.

In the middle of the Marine invasion, his entire crew went after Hancock for her Devil Fruit powers. However, she put up a great fight and turned several pirates into stone, including Vasco Shot and Catarina Devon.

One Piece Chapter 1059 made it clear that Devon couldn't have been impersonating Sabo during his phone call in the previous chapter, as she was already fighting Boa Hancock by this point. Unless indicated otherwise, Chapters 1058 and 1059 are likely taking place around the same time.

What did happen with Sabo?

Most readers find it hard to believe that Sabo really did assassinate Cobra back in the Levely arc. The World Government is spreading this news, yet they've repeatedly shown themselves to be untrustworthy. It's very likely they want to cover up the murder and blame it on Sabo.

One Piece Chapter 1059 doesn't explain his current location, nor does it clarify what happened between him and Cobra. Dragon established that he wouldn't be very happy with Sabo if the latter was responsible for the king's death.

At the very least, it's very unlikely that Catarina Devon is making the call. Readers will have to wait a while before they get a definitive answer.

