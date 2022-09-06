One Piece Chapter 1059 (Initial Spoilers): New Pacifista model revealed, Koby captured, and more

One Piece Chapter 1059 initial spoilers were released mid-afternoon on Monday, September 5, much to the joy of fans everywhere. Although very brief, the spoilers are very dense, containing vital information both about the current state of the series as well as some potential futures that may be in store.

Also present within the initial One Piece Chapter 1059 spoilers are even more bounty reveals, this time focused on Boa Hancock and Blackbeard. The two and their crews are the main focus of the issue, which seemingly deals with the aftermath of their latest, off-screen battle.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the initial One Piece Chapter 1059 spoilers in their entirety.

One Piece Chapter 1059 spoilers reintroduce Rayleigh to the story amidst chaotic developments at Amazon Lily

The spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1059 initial spoilers begin by entitling the issue The Incident of Captain Koby, per Twitter user and reputable series news source @OROJAPAN1. However, other translations have instead identified the title as Captain Koby’s Case. Regardless of the exact translation, the title clearly intends to draw attention to Koby, who plays an important role in the chapter.

The story's content spoilers begin by introducing a new model of Pacifista called a Seraphim. Seraphims are described as having the appearance of children with an incredibly large body, complete with white hair, brown skin, and black wings.

Many fans have pointed out how similar a description this is to King of the Beast Pirates, and presumably other Lunarians as well. Consequently, some believe the Seraphim models to be based on or infused with Lunarian DNA, which would certainly make them much more powerful and difficult foes than their technological predecessors.

Nevertheless, spoilers continue, specifying that Blackbeard attacked Amazon Lily during Marine’s invasion attempt, which was for the purpose of capturing ex-Shichibukai Boa Hancock. According to the spoilers, he wanted her Devil Fruit power for himself, potentially being the enigmatic "it" fans saw him profess a desire to obtain in his last appearance.

Blackbeard’s new bounty is revealed here, valued at a whopping 3.996 billion Beri. This is noticeably outside of the 4 billion range, where every other former Yonko to assume the position before him found their bounties well above. Nevertheless, fans shouldn’t underestimate the mysteriously powerful pirate just for not quite hitting the 4 billion club.

Spoilers continue by stating that Hancock used her Devil Fruit to turn almost all of the invaders into stone, including Catarina Devon and Vasco Shot. The two are part of Blackbeard’s crew, being the Captains of his Sixth and Eighth ships, respectively. It’s interesting to see the two lose to Hancock, bringing up some interesting power scaling questions regarding the Yonko’s crew.

Nevertheless, spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1059 go on to specify Hancock’s bounty as being valued at 1.659 billion Beri. This puts her valuation in roughly the same neighborhood as fellow ex-Shichibukai Crocodile, suggesting a similar value range for the other ex-Shichibukai bounties whenever they are revealed.

According to spoilers, Silvers Rayleigh appears at one point to save the day, likely fending off whatever Marine and Blackbeard Pirate forces were still remaining by his arrival. The spoilers end by, in a shocking twist, revealing that Koby has been captured by the Blackbeard Pirates.

One Piece Chapter 1059 is certainly an interesting and engaging issue, which positions the series in a unique place for its immediate future. As previously thought by many fans, it seems almost certain that Boa Hancock will now join the Cross Guild. Unfortunately, the other One Piece Chapter 1059 spoilers seem to only ask more questions than they answer.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

