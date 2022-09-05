Now-deleted One Piece Chapter 1059 hint has fans going crazy for Rayleigh's unexpected return

With the issue’s release week finally at hand, hints, teases, and spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1059 are swarming on Twitter. While most are unconfirmed and completely made-up at worst, some seem to have legitimate information on the upcoming issue.

One such alleged spoiler from One Piece Chapter 1059 comes from a Twitter user and reputable series leaker @YonkouProd (Yonkou). However, shortly after tweeting about the suspected spoiler, Yonkou deleted it, further adding credibility to the spoiler in the eyes of many fans and analysts.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest now-deleted One Piece Chapter 1059 hint, which claims Silvers Rayleigh to be making a reappearance.

One Piece Chapter 1059 hints signaling Rayleigh versus Blackbeard has fans concerned about mentor’s death

Fan reaction

𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 @OP_NEWS2022 #ONEPIECE1059



HINT by Yonkouprod (but he deleted it)



"SR vs. BB" HINT by Yonkouprod (but he deleted it)"SR vs. BB" #ONEPIECE1059 HINT by Yonkouprod (but he deleted it)"SR vs. BB"

The now-deleted Tweet from Yonkou said “SR vs. BB,” which many fans have taken to mean “Silvers Rayleigh versus Blackbeard.” While there are other characters in the series whose initials can be two B’s, the initials SR are incredibly unique within the series as of One Piece Chapter 1059. As a result, many are certain that this is Silvers Rayleigh.

This is further supported by another hint from Yonkou, where fans saw him post a picture of a young Silvers Rayleigh from the Oden flashback. Combining these two hints, fans are almost certain that Silvers Rayleigh might appear in One Piece Chapter 1059. However, some fans also expect the worst possible scenarios and circumstances for his momentous appearance.

Many fans even anticipate that Silvers Rayleigh might die or be seriously injured at the hands of Blackbeard. At the very least, fans seem to expect his defeat and capture by Blackbeard in the upcoming issue. However, some of them are still without reliable information on how this battle will come about.

Some less-reliable sources claim that Rayleigh and Blackbeard confronted one another at Amazon Lily, the homeland of ex-Shichibukai Boa Hancock and her Kuja people. Fans last saw the Snake Princess being cornered by Coby and his Marine forces, who were on their way to Amazon Lily to capture the now-unsanctioned captain of the Kuja Pirates, Boa Hancock.

According to these unreliable sources, Rayleigh and Shakky go to Amazon Lily to assist Boa Hancock, where Blackbeard shows up shortly thereafter. This leads to Rayleigh, Hancock, and Coby and his Marines versus Blackbeard and his ten Captains, each leading one of the ships in his pirate fleet.

King Skeng 👑 @Hezammm2 عبدالله☠|~🇸🇦SAN @li1il1 #سبويلر_ون_بيس #ONEPIECE1059

غير مؤكد



البلاك بيرد ضد رايلي و مجموعة البحرية SSG

صاحب فاكهة الظلام ضد ملك الظلام



Not confirmed :



Blackbeard vs Rayleigh and SSG

Dark Fruit vs Dark King غير مؤكدالبلاك بيرد ضد رايلي و مجموعة البحرية SSGصاحب فاكهة الظلام ضد ملك الظلامNot confirmed :Blackbeard vs Rayleigh and SSGDark Fruit vs Dark King #سبويلر_ون_بيس #ONEPIECE1059غير مؤكد البلاك بيرد ضد رايلي و مجموعة البحرية SSGصاحب فاكهة الظلام ضد ملك الظلام 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Not confirmed : Blackbeard vs Rayleigh and SSG Dark Fruit vs Dark King🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/UgVq7gE5j9 Rayleigh getting packed up NOOOOOOOOOOOO twitter.com/li1il1/status/… Rayleigh getting packed up NOOOOOOOOOOOO twitter.com/li1il1/status/…

The claim that Rayleigh would go to Amazon Lily is plausible, with his relationship with the Kuja having grown due to him mentoring Luffy. Shakky coming along is also sensible, though it would require an explanation of how they arrived. What’s unclear, however, is why Blackbeard chose to target Hancock and Amazon Lily.

When fans last saw Blackbeard, he expressed a desire to go out and find something he mysteriously referred to as “it.” Unless Amazon Lily has some hidden purpose, which will be revealed in the issue, it’s unclear why he would go to this island after very clearly expressing a desire to find a specific thing.

However, such a reveal for Amazon Lily within One Piece Chapter 1059 is possible. It may not even come within the upcoming issue, but rather those which will immediately follow, likely focusing on Blackbeard if the above events are true. However, fans won’t be able to confirm its veracity until One Piece Chapter 1059 officially releases this Sunday, September 11, 2022.

