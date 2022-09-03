One Piece: 10 bounties that have yet to be revealed

One Piece is entering the final saga, which means some bounties need to be revealed soon. Please note that there will be spoilers all the way up to One Piece Chapter 1058. The Wano Country arc has been over for a few weeks now. Nonetheless, the Straw Hats are yet to find their next destination.

In the meantime, they have looked over their recent bounty increases. Speaking of which, there are several bounties that still remain a mystery. Now that Eiichiro Oda has finally revealed Dracule Mihawk's bounty, readers can only hope that he does the same for other characters.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

One Piece still needs to reveal the following bounties

10) Sakazuki

Marines will need to sleep with one eye open ever since the Cross Guild issued bounties on them. As the saying goes, the hunters have become the hunted.

There is no doubt that someone like Sakazuki has a really high bounty. He is the Fleet Admiral of the One Piece series. Sakazuki is also strong enough to severely injure Whitebeard himself, so his power should not be questioned.

Truth be told, several Marines could potentially end up on this list, yet Sakazuki is the most notable one. It would be interesting to compare his potential bounty with heavyweights like Kaido and Big Mom.

9) Kuzan

The former Admiral is apparently working with the Blackbeard Pirates for unknown reasons. There is no way he doesn't have a bounty already. Furthermore, Kuzan took Sakazuki to his absolute limit when they fought over the Fleet Admiral position.

With a powerful Logia fruit and complete knowledge of the Marines, he should be considered a dangerous threat.

Even if he was secretly working with the undercover SWORD, the World Government would still have to issue his bounty. This would be similar to X Drake when he infiltrated the Beasts Pirates in Wano Country.

8) Scopper Gaban

Based on the naming convention for the Roger Pirates, it can be argued that Gaban is the third strongest member. He represents copper while his captain represents gold.

One Piece fans still have no idea what ever happened to Gaban. His former crewmate Rayleigh made no mention of his current whereabouts. In fact, Rayleigh is the only former Roger Pirate that's still present in the current storyline, not counting apprentices like Shanks and Buggy.

Gaban might still be out there in the world. In that case, he would still have a bounty over his own head. Kizaru made it clear that former members of the Roger Pirates will never be left alone.

7) Lucky Roux

The Red Hair Pirates have only recently made their move in the story. Readers got a sneak preview in One Piece Film: Red.

Of course, now that Shanks is actively looking for the treasure, it's likely his crew will be seen again very soon. Lucky Roux is among the main officers, along with Ben Beckman and Yassop.

Based on what Brannew said, the Red Hair Pirates have the highest average bounty for any crew. Lucky Roux has to be up there with the likes of King and Katakuri. It wouldn't be surprising to see him in the billions range.

6) Yasopp

Usopp's father is among the greatest snipers in the entire world. He built such a reputation that Shanks personally recruited him.

He rarely puts his skills on display, but it's very clear that he is highly regarded in the pirating world. Yasopp is definitely considered a major threat by the World Government. Otherwise, he wouldn't be a high-ranking officer.

Perhaps his bounty could be a measuring stick for his son Usopp. He will have to be surpassed at some point in the One Piece series.

5) Benn Beckman

Beckman is the first mate of the Red Hair Pirates, which means he is second only to Shanks himself. He also has the highest IQ from anybody in the East Blue. The Marines need to be wary of this master strategist

He also carries a rifle wherever he goes. One Piece Film: Red makes it clear that it's more than just for show. Based on supplementary materials for the movie, he can imbue Haki into his bullets.

Beckman is a serious danger to any Loga Devil Fruit user. During the Marineford arc, he snuck up behind Kizaru without the latter noticing. His bounty has to be ridiculously high if he can catch Admirals off guard.

4) Shiki

One Piece Film: Strong World may not be canon, but Shiki is definitely part of the main story. He escaped Impel Down over 20 years ago. Furthermore, Shiki was also considered a worthy rival to the late Pirate King himself.

He is a very infamous figure in the pirating world, yet his bounty remains a complete mystery. This is someone who took on Garp and Sengoku near their primes. Shiki is definitely a powerhouse in this series.

With the Name: Fuwa Fuwa no Mi, he can make anything float as long as he touches it, including water itself. There is no telling how much damage he can dish out in the One Piece series.

3) Rocks D. Xebec

The bounty system existed in the One Piece series well over 40 years ago. Dorry and Brogy also spent over a hundred years fighting in Little Garden, yet they already had bounties issued by the World Government.

Without a doubt, Xebec must've had a really high bounty. He caused widespread destruction with the legendary Rocks Pirates. Not only did he command extremely powerful fighters, he also targeted Celestial Dragons in God Valley. He wanted to become the ruler of the entire world.

Roger may have the highest known bounty, yet there is a possibility that Xebec could surpass him. Not even Roger tried overturning the World Government, despite conquering the Grand Line.

2) Silvers Rayleigh

Rayleigh was the first mate of the Roger Pirates. They are the only crew to have ever reached Laugh Tale and found the One Piece treasure. Rayleigh's name will forever live on in complete infamy.

Kizaru once stated that if he seriously wanted to capture Rayleigh, the Marines would need tons of preparation time. The Dark King's bounty is still very much active, despite his retirement from piracy. Suffice to say, One Piece fans would love to see it for one particular reason.

Zoro is often compared to Rayleigh the same way Luffy is compared to Roger. With that being said, there is no doubt that Luffy will surpass Roger's bounty. With that in mind, Rayleigh will also be the measuring stick for Zoro's future success in the One Piece series.

1) Monkey D. Dragon

Dragon is considered the worst criminal in the world. He is actively going against the Celestial Dragons by leading revolutions in several countries. Dragon isn't seen often in the One Piece series, but he has already made a huge impact.

Keep in mind that not even Kaido and Big Mom are considered the "worst criminals," despite causing far more death and destruction. The World Government clearly fears what Dragon is capable of with the Revolutionary Army.

There's a very real possibility that he could have among the highest bounties in the One Piece series.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul