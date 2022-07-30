10 highest bounties after the Land of Wano arc in One Piece

Every pirate inside One Piece’s world has one thing in common with the rest: They all love getting a new and bigger bounty. A big bounty is synonymous with great achievements in a pirate’s quest to become the best.

Bounty is constantly changing accordingly to the feats accomplished by the pirate it is for. After a long and grueling battle between the Worst Generation, and Kaido and his forces, it was only a matter of time before the bounties were changed once again.

So, it is time to present the 10 pirates with the biggest amount of money over their heads after the events of One Piece's Wano arc.

Disclaimer: This list is based on the latest Bounty ranking released. The bounties of characters confirmed dead were not taken into account.

These are the most wanted pirates in One Piece after the Wano arc

10) Queen – 1,320,000,000 Berries

Queen (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Medicine can be used to cure people and make the world a better place. For people like Queen, though, it can be turned into a weapon to control people and get rid of enemies. This cruel android is one of Kaido’s three most loyal warriors, like Jack.

He was one of the major threats Sanji had to deal with during the Land of Wano arc. As of now, we do not know if he is still alive, given that he was severely injured during their fight against Admiral Aramaki. Still, he has one of the highest bounties in all of One Piece, so people know they need to be careful around him.

9) Marco – 1,374,000,000 Berries

Marco (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

When Whitebeard was alive, his bounty was second only to that of the Pirate King, Gold D. Roger. His right-hand man, Marco, is making him proud by increasing his bounty exponentially after each fight. Marco is the user of the Tori-Tori no Mi, Model Phoenix, which grants him the fire, strength, and regenerative qualities of a blue phoenix.

He is one of the fastest and most agile fighters to have been a part of the confrontation inside Kaido’s castle. His bounty is barely below the next entry on the list, with over one billion Berries offered for his capture. Those who saw him fight in the Wano Arc know that he deserves that amount.

8) Alber (King) – 1,390,000,000 Berries

King (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Kaido was known as the most powerful being in the entire world of One Piece. It makes sense for his right-hand man to be extremely powerful as well. King was the first crew member Kaido ever recruited, who is also his most loyal follower.

He is incredibly strong and cunning, always making an effort to please Kaido. Like Queen, we still do not know if he is still alive after his fight against Greenbull. For now, we can only assure that his bounty absolutely reflects the amazing power he displayed during the Wano arc.

7) Marshall D. Teach – 2,247,600,000 Berries

Blackbeard (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

The first member of the famed Yonko to appear on the list, and with good reason. Blackbeard is one of the most sadistic and power-hungry individuals in the One Piece universe. He is the user of the Yami-Yami no Mi, which allows him to control darkness itself.

With it, he is capable of negating the powers of the most powerful Devil Fruits without a problem. The difference between his bounty and King’s is abysmal, seeing as it is almost double of what the World Government is offering for Kaido’s second in command. Pirates all around the world know that messing with Blackbeard can only end badly for them.

6) Trafalgar Law – 3,000,000,000 Berries

Three people were pivotal in taking down Kaido and Big Mom during the raid that took place during the Wano arc. One of these people is the captain of the Heart Pirates, Trafalgar Law. Without his help, defeating the former Emperors would have been an impossible task.

He is the user of the powerful and rare Ope-Ope no Mi, which grants him the power to create massive rooms where he can control all the matter inside. His new bounty is incredibly high compared to what he had before the fight against Big Mom and Kaido. Unfortunately for him, he is not the character with the biggest increase in bounty.

5) Eustass Kid – 3,000,000,000 Berries

Kid is another one of the Supernovas without whom Kaido and Big Mom would never have been defeated. He is the leader of the infamous Kid Pirates and the user of the Jiki-Jiki no Mi, a fruit that allows him to control metals.

He is one of the few people in One Piece’s world who is crazy enough to challenge Shanks to a fight, a feat that cost him his arm. Thanks to his enormous contribution in taking Big Mom out, his bounty skyrocketed to 3 billion Berries. As of now, Kid is the character with the biggest bounty increase in the entire franchise.

4) Monkey D. Luffy – 3,000,000,000 Berries

The Supernova trio would not be complete without our newest and most iconic Emperor of the Sea, Monkey D. Luffy. His power and determination were vital for the Worst Generation to defeat the former Yonko.

Luffy is the proud owner of the Hito-Hito no Mi, Model: Nika, which means he is the embodiment of the Sun God Nika. Luffy is tied up with his two captain friends when it comes to bounty, but fans know he is still far from done. He will someday become the King of the Pirates, and his bounty will increase to keep up with his achievements.

3) Shanks – 4,048,900,000 Berries

As of yet, no one in One Piece can hope to outmatch the power of the imposing red-haired Emperor, Shanks. From the beginning of the series, fans knew Shanks was leagues above the rest of the pirates in the world.

Shanks is not only one of the most powerful swordsmen in existence, but also presumably the strongest Conqueror Haki user ever. His bounty is astronomically higher than most other members of the list. However, we still have time for Luffy and his friends to surpass him if they can.

2) Charlotte Linlin – 4,388,000,000 Berries

Big Mom (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

The enormous Charlotte family exists thanks to the former Yonko, Big Mom. This imposing woman was the ruler of Totto Land, a place she wanted to transform into a Utopia for all the races of the world to coexist in.

As noble as that goal may seem, Big Mom was a selfish and atrocious woman who hated it when things did not happen according to her plans. She was the user of the powerful Soru-Soru no Mi, a Devil Fruit with the terrifying ability to imbue inanimate objects, food, and even animals with human souls.

With this power, she created a race called Homies that served her as loyal companions and weapons. Only the combined efforts of Law and Kid were enough to defeat Big Mom and end her reign of terror.

1) Kaido – 4,611,100,000 Berries

Kaido does not care for people he considers weak (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Before his defeat at the hands of Luffy, Kaido was considered the strongest being alive in the One Piece Universe. This cruel and ruthless former Emperor of the Sea became the leader of the Land of Wano and ruled it over with an iron fist.

Even the World Government was scared of having to fight this monstrous man, preferring to leave him to his own devices. He was also the user of the Uo-Uo no Mi, Model: Seiryu, which gave him the power to turn into a massive dragon with the capability of breathing fire.

His outstanding power and cold-hearted nature are reflected in his bounty of over four billion and a half Berries. If not for Luffy and his friends, the Land of Wano would still be ruled by this horrible person.

