One Piece Chapter 1067: How will Kuma make it to Bonney?

The initial spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1067 indicate that Bartholomew Kuma is making his way somewhere.

Etenboby from the WorstGen Forums recently revealed that Kuma is "starting to run somewhere" at the end of One Piece Chapter 1067. Most readers assume he's going to Egghead as he's involved in the events there.

However, there is a problem with distance in One Piece Chapter 1067. The real Kuma was last seen on Momoiro Island, on the other side of the world from Egghead. Also, Kuma doesn't have much time left before the World Government interferes.

Bartholomew Kuma can still make it to Jewelry Bonney after One Piece Chapter 1067

The distance between Paradise and the New World

The Revolutionary Army is currently situated on Momoiro Island, home of the Kamabakka Kingdom. Remember that the Blackbeard Pirates destroyed their first base in Baltigo. Kuma has been imprisoned in the same location since their daring rescue mission to save him at the Levely.

His Pacifista alterations have left him with little to no apparent agency, but in One Piece Chapter 1067, he makes a move in what appears to be the direction of Egghead.

Momoiro Island is located in Paradise, while Egghead is somewhere in the New World. These two sections of the world are separated by the Red Line. Needless to say, it would be a difficult journey for anyone, and Kuma might have to make it alone, without any ship.

Of course, Kuma can simply use his Devil Fruit

Assuming he goes to Egghead after One Piece Chapter 1067, Kuma could rely on faster travel with his Nikyu Nikyu no Mi. The Paramecia Devil Fruit allows him to repel whatever he touches, whether physical or metaphysical. Kuma also has the ability to fling himself across long distances.

He used this power at the end of the Thriller Bark arc to send all of the Straw Hats to different parts of the world. Kuma obviously has far more geographical knowledge than most characters, as the crew members were assigned to specific locations based on their skill sets.

There's no reason why he can't find Egghead on his own, given his close relationship with Doctor Vegapunk. Kuma has just to use the right Devil Fruit to get there.

He will make it to Bonney, one way or another

Eiichiro Oda wasn't fooling around when he said he wanted to end One Piece in a few years. The Egghead arc is among the fastest-paced in the entire series, complete with exciting fights and massive lore dumps. One Piece Chapter 1067 is yet another example of this.

There won't be that many arcs left after this one. With that in mind, Oda still has a lot of loose threads he needs to wrap up. Jewelry Bonney is getting attention now, but that could change in the future, especially if Oda needs to shift the focus to other characters.

One Piece Chapter 1067 introduces the possibility of Bonney meeting her father again. Kuma can definitely get to her from where he is right now. How their potential reunion goes remains to be seen.

