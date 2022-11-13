One Piece Chapter 1066: Everything you need to know about Vegapunk

With One Piece Chapter 1066 having been released, now is a good time to go over the known history of Vegapunk. The character is widely regarded as the most intelligent figure in the entire series, making him worth learning about.

Vegapunk is the lead scientist for the Marines and a major reason behind their successes. However, there is more than meets the eye when it comes to this character in One Piece Chapter 1066.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Here's what readers should know about Vegapunk after One Piece Chapter 1066

He was born on Karakuri Island

Vegapunk was revealed to be 63 years old in One Piece Chapter 1066. He was born on Karakuri Island, which is somewhere in Paradise. Bartholomew Kuma sent Franky there, giving him the chance to learn from Vegapunk's inventions.

One Piece Chapter 1066 reveals that Vegapunk learned a lot from the Void Century. In spite of this, he is genuinely a scientific genius. Karakuri Island became technologically advanced long before Vegapunk came to know about the Great Kingdom. He was also smart enough to reverse engineer unfamiliar technology.

Vegapunk was a member of MADS

Very little is known about MADS, a group of scientists who discovered the "blueprint of life" with the Lineage Factor. Vegapunk stood out among the rest of the members, who were:

Vinsmoke Judge

Caesar Clown

Queen

Every single member of this group was known for their scientific genius. 24 years before the events of One Piece Chapter 1066, the World Government forcibly disbanded the group.

He became the chief scientist for the Marines

Sometime after his arrest, Vegapunk was employed by the Marines as the head of their research facilities. Sentomaru was assigned to be his personal bodyguard. Vegapunk would eventually be responsible for the following scientific achievements:

The aforementioned Lineage Factor in Devil Fruit users

The Seastone coating found in Marine ships that drives away Sea Kings

The ability to control specific climates on islands, such as Egghead

The true secrets of how Devil Fruits work, including how users gain powers

The Pacifista and Seraphim projects, the latter of which replaced the Warlord system

Sometime in the past, Kaido was captured by the Marines. Vegapunk took some DNA from the future Emperor and used it to create artificial Devil Fruits. Momonosuke currently wields a copy of Kaido's Devil Fruit, the Uo Uo no Mi, Model: Seiryu.

H0PE 🇩🇪 @hopgros @OusenV2



Vegapunk : cœur

Dragon :

Clover :

Il reste un 4ème @RiAdam_ J'ai vu une théorie sur reddit qui dit que en gros y'a une référence à un jeu de cartesVegapunk : cœurDragon :Clover :Il reste un 4ème @OusenV2 @RiAdam_ J'ai vu une théorie sur reddit qui dit que en gros y'a une référence à un jeu de cartesVegapunk : cœur♥️Dragon :♦️Clover : ♣️Il reste un 4ème https://t.co/ajeiyne8tx

During a flashback sequence in One Piece Chapter 1066, Monkey D. Dragon didn't like the idea that Vegapunk would become a "government dog." However, the scientist explained that he needed funds for his research, which he never had back on Karakuri Island.

Vegapunk currently resides in Egghead, the "Island of the Future." Of course, it remains to be seen if he will have to leave the place after One Piece Chapter 1066. CP0 has been sent to assassinate him for "knowing too much."

The scientist keeps in contact with Dragon. Even before One Piece Chapter 1066, Vegapunk needed to let him know that he was likely going to die in the near future. Of course, now that Luffy is with him, Rob Lucci's job is that much harder.

The scientist granted Kuma one last request

For unknown reasons, Bartholomew Kuma agreed to become a Pacifista for the World Government, completely devoid of free will. However, before the surgery was complete, Vegapunk granted him one final request. Kuma wanted to protect the Thousand Sunny during the two-year time skip.

Vegapunk helped the Straw Hats without them even realizing it. On a related note, Jewelry Bonney is Kuma's daughter, and she is currently on Egghead looking for answers from the scientific genius.

Vegapunk split himself into six beings

At some point in the past 20 years, Vegapunk decided that he needed to increase the efficiency of his productivity. He split himself into six distinct satellites, each with their own personality and functions:

Shaka (Punk-01) - "Good"

(Punk-01) - "Good" Lilith (Punk-02) - "Evil"

(Punk-02) - "Evil" Edison (Punk-03) - "Thinking"

(Punk-03) - "Thinking" Pythagoras (Punk-04) - "Wisdom"

(Punk-04) - "Wisdom" Atlas (Punk-05) - "Violence"

(Punk-05) - "Violence" York (Punk-06) - "Greediness"

One Piece Chapter 1066 reveals that Vegapunk's head used to be inhumanely large. However, by the time the Straw Hats arrived in Egghead, he had a normal-sized head with a metal cap on top.

Most readers theorize that he used the remaining pieces of his brain for his satellites, but this has not yet been confirmed. It also remains unclear which satellite is responsible for which invention in recent years.

He knows about the Great Kingdom

One Piece Chapter 1066 goes into greater detail about Vegapunk's relationship with the Great Kingdom. Shortly after Ohara was destroyed by the World Government, he paid a visit to the island to pay his respects.

He discovered that giants were recovering the lost books from the river, preserving history in the process. Vegapunk would later make a discreet trip to Elbaf so he could study the contents of the books himself. He learned a lot about the Void Century, including the technological advances of the Great Kingdom.

Vegapunk would later figure out how to continue the research that was left behind in Ohara. Egghead might seem ahead of its time, but it's actually based on the Great Kingdom of the past. Needless to say, One Piece Chapter 1066 is a huge eye-opener in that regard.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes