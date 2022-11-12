One Piece chapter 1066: How the World Government created their own worst enemy

One Piece chapter 1066 finally gives some context on what caused Monkey D. Dragon to fight back against the World Government.

Over the past 800 years, the oppressive regime has prohibited any research into the Void Century. They would even resort to blowing up entire islands to prevent that information from leaking. One Piece chapter 1066 reminds manga readers what happened back in Ohara 20 years ago.

Interestingly, the island held great meaning to Dragon, an infamous figure that later became the "World's Worst Criminal." The World Government unknowingly made the worst possible enemy with their decision to destroy Ohara. One Piece chapter 1066 explains why that was the case.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

One Piece chapter 1066 reveals the start of the Revolutionary Army under Dragon

Who is Monkey D. Dragon?

Before discussing the events of One Piece chapter 1066, readers should know a little more about Dragon. He is the son of Monkey D. Garp and the father of Monkey D. Luffy, the main protagonist of the series. Of course, shonen logic dictates that Dragon must be extremely powerful.

The Monkey family tree carries the infamous Will of D. While it is not clear as to why carriers are considered "natural enemies of God" by the Celestial Dragons. Historically speaking, they are responsible for significant world events, such as what Marshall D. Teach did at Marineford.

Dragon is the leader of the Revolutionary Army. He made it his life's mission to bring down the Celestial Dragons, since he despises their wanton cruelty. One Piece chapter 1066 gives some insight into why he made this decision.

The Ohara incident was all the motivation Monkey D. Dragon needed

The Will of Ohara @TheWillOfOhara



"The world is waiting for our answer."

-Monkey D. Dragon



#ONEPIECE

1066 The Ohara Incident was Dragon's reason to form the Revolutionary Army. This quote from him makes more sense than ever!"The world is waiting for our answer."-Monkey D. Dragon #ONEPIECE 1066 The Ohara Incident was Dragon's reason to form the Revolutionary Army. This quote from him makes more sense than ever!"The world is waiting for our answer." -Monkey D. Dragon#ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1066 https://t.co/zUuvrqN4nV

One Piece chapter 1066 featured a Dragon and Vegapunk flashback, shortly after Ohara was hit by a Buster Call. They visited the island to pay their respects to Clover. Along with the rest of the Ohara scholars, he sacrificed his life in order to preserve the history of the world.

Dragon was disgusted with how the government labeled Clover a demon. In response, he told Vegapunk that enough was enough. Dragon wanted to create a powerful army that could overthrow them in the very near future. One Piece chapter 1066 explains why the Revolutionary Army was founded.

Needless to say, anytime the World Government tries to clean up their messes, it backfires spectacularly. For instance, during the Onigashima Raid, the Five Elders ordered Luffy's assassination so he wouldn't awaken his Devil Fruit. Lo and behold, they unintentionally caused it to happen.

The Revolutionary Army caused a lot of trouble in recent years

Throughout the years, the Revolutionary Army has been a thorn in the World Government's path. Dragon and his commanders liberated several kingdoms from their grasp. Certain members also helped out the Straw Hats in their journey.

Shortly before the two-year timeskip, Bartholomew Kuma sent all the Straw Hats to specific locations so they could develop their skills. Had it not been for him, they never wouldn't have been strong enough to enter the New World. There is quite a possibility that Kuma did all this for Dragon.

Since then, Luffy and his pirate crew have caused major problems for the World Government, such as ruining their reputation in Dressrosa. Of course, this wouldn't be possible without Dragon helping out with the Revolutionary Army. Directly or indirectly, he changed the world like he said he would.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes