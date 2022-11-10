One Piece chapter 1066 has fans in disbelief over Vegapunk's over-the-top appearance

The additional spoilers and raw scans of One Piece chapter 1066 were released late on Tuesday, November 8, and presented readers with the hilarious face-reveal of the real Dr. Vegapunk. While plenty of other exciting details and events are present in the issue, fans have barely been able to focus on anything but Vegapunk since his latest face reveal.

It comes as little surprise that the talk of this face-reveal has dominated the social media discussion of One Piece chapter 1066, pushing topics like the return of Jaguar D. Saul to the side as a result. While this topic and others are still being discussed, as they rightfully should be, Vegapunk’s introduction and appearance have no doubt taken control of the conversation.

One Piece chapter 1066 spoilers keep getting better as raw scans reveal Vegapunk, one of the funniest character designs yet

Fan reaction

𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 @OP_NEWS2022 #ONEPIECE1066



The Leak Image of Dragon (Past) and the Real Vegapunk !!! The Leak Image of Dragon (Past) and the Real Vegapunk !!! #ONEPIECE1066 The Leak Image of Dragon (Past) and the Real Vegapunk !!! https://t.co/KMne7KwJUc

One Piece chapter 1066 spoilers begin by revealing that Dragon and Vegapunk were present in Ohara after the World Government attack, which is better known as the Buster Call. The two were apparently both friends with Professor Clover, the scholar who was apparently Robin’s father figure and educator in all things archeology.

Following the attack, Dragon forms the Revolutionary Army, asking his friend Vegapunk to join him. However, Vegapunk argues that his intelligence is better used in a resourceful environment, adding that he’d also like to get in touch with “Marines that’ll listen.” This seems to further support theories that Vegapunk is the leader of SWORD.

𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 @OP_NEWS2022 #ONEPIECE1066



This is in the past 22 years ago, Vegapunk is 43 years old and Dragon is 33 years old. This is in the past 22 years ago, Vegapunk is 43 years old and Dragon is 33 years old. #ONEPIECE1066 This is in the past 22 years ago, Vegapunk is 43 years old and Dragon is 33 years old.

Dragon, however, criticizes his friend's plans, claiming Vegapunk will end up as a World Government lapdog. It is then revealed that Jaguar D. Saul led a group of giants to Elbaf, carrying the books from Ohara’s lake as their cargo. Vegapunk then visits Elbaf and reads Ohara’s books there, memorizing all the information they have to offer and establishing them as the source of his knowledge.

One Piece chapter 1066 also confirms here that the war between the Ancient Kingdom and the 20 countries which formed the World Government took place in the Void Century. Following this flashback, the issue quickly ends with Luffy meeting the real Vegapunk, whose over-the-top appearance of the past is somewhat toned down in the present.

Even so, fans are still finding both appearances of Vegapunk as seen in One Piece chapter 1066 absolutely hilarious. The predominant reaction to his character design is pure and utter disbelief, and some are almost unable to believe Oda could draw such a character seriously. While the design inspiration from Albert Einstein are apparent, it is nevertheless, still an incredibly superfluous design.

Some Guy @Chavezzi17 @OP_NEWS2022 Oda’s character designs never fail to… uh… well they never fail at being goofy lol @OP_NEWS2022 Oda’s character designs never fail to… uh… well they never fail at being goofy lol

Regardless, fans seem to be absolutely loving the face-reveal, calling it one of the most unique and funny character designs seen in the series thus far. Vegapunk’s introduction and appearance being one of the most highly-anticipated reveals in series history is likely further fueling this excitement and its inseparable hilarity.

While some are disappointed in Vegapunk's goofy design, the vast majority of fans are celebrating the whimsicality with which the series' author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda has been writing lately. For many fans, the goofiness of this series has been one of its most classic and unique aspects, and One Piece chapter 1066 fully leaning into this goofiness has seemingly made many fans happy.

