One Piece Chapter 1066 (Additional Spoilers): Source of Vegapunk's knowledge confirmed alongside Jaguar D. Saul's reintroduction, and more

The first One Piece Chapter 1066 spoilers were revealed late Monday evening, November 7, hinting at one of the most shocking plotlines in recent memory. Additional issue spoilers have since been released, highlighting incredibly exciting aspects of the issue such as Jaguar D. Saul's return.

One Piece Chapter 1066’s additional spoilers also confirm the source of Vegapunk’s knowledge, in addition to some information regarding the Ancient Kingdom. Needless to say, the issue is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent series history.

Follow along as this article explains everything you need to know about the latest spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1066.

One Piece Chapter 1066 sees the growth of Dragon and Vegapunk's friendship, establishing them as old friends

Additional spoilers

The initial spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1066 claimed that Dragon and Vegapunk were in Ohara following the World Government attack and that both of them knew Professor Clover. Dragon apparently decided to form the Revolutionary Army following this attack on Ohara. The initial spoilers then alleged that a group of giants carried all of Ohara’s books to Elbaf.

The spoilers also allege that this group was led by “someone with bandages all over” their body. The initial spoilers then jump to the issue's conclusion, where Luffy meets the real Vegapunk. The real Vegapunk allegedly refers to him as Dragon's son and claims to have predicted Luffy's arrival.

Additional spoilers released since this initial batch have confirmed that the bandaged man leading the Giants is none other than Jaguar D. Saul. Fans will recall him from Nico Robin's flashback as a friend of her mother, Nico Olvia, as well as him being frozen by Aokiji as Robin fled Ohara.

One Piece Chapter 1066 spoilers then expand on Vegapunk's Ohara flashback, confirming that the books dropped into Ohara's lake are the source of his knowledge. The Oharan scholars and archaeologists did this to protect the books from the Buster Call's flames and destruction.

Dragon appears and invites Vegapunk to join him and his newly formed Revolutionary Army. The former, on the other hand, refuses, claiming that his intelligence is better suited to a more resourceful environment. He also says he wants to be a part of the World Government so he can contact "Marines who will listen," lending credence to theories about his involvement with SWORD.

Dragon opposes this course of action, claiming that Vegapunk will become a World Government lapdog if he does so. The additional spoilers then confirm that Jaguar D. Saul, along with a group of Giants, takes all of Ohara's books to Elbaf, with the initial clarification on his presence coming prior to this new batch of information.

One Piece Chapter 1066 then allegedly ends with Luffy meeting the real Vegapunk, as mentioned earlier, inside a robot, where he dons a lid over his face. Vegapunk also mentions that the Void Century saw a war between the Ancient Kingdom and the twenty nations that comprised the World Government.

Overall, these One Piece Chapter 1066 spoilers are incredibly exciting, as they finally introduce readers to the real Vegapunk. The expansion of what transpired at Ohara and the strengthening of the relationship between Monkey D. Dragon and Vegapunk is something to look forward to. Also, the return of Jaguar D. Saul and his huge part in building the world of the series is a great thing for any fan to see.

