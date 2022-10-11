One Piece theorist claims that Egghead is based off Whiskey Peak

It might sound bizarre, but according to a One Piece theorist, the Egghead arc may draw parallels from Whiskey Peak.

With such a long-running series, it's no surprise that Eiichiro Oda likes to link the past and the present. For instance, the Dressrosa arc is structured in a similar way to the Alabasta saga, whether it's the elements of Devil Fruits or a royal princess in need of saving.

Egghead and Whiskey Peak could also be connected by the same concept. Tasumi Thierl is a One Piece YouTuber who developed this theory through a recent video.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain manga spoilers from the current arc.

Egghead might be the post-timeskip version of Whiskey Peak in the One Piece series

Here is the video in question

Tasumi Thierl is a relatively unknown YouTube channel with a handful of subscribers. Nonetheless, their One Piece theory has gained traction on websites like Reddit and WorstGen Forums.

The Egghead arc seems to have a lot in common with the Whiskey Peak arc, based on several parallels in the recent chapters. Here are the comparisons Thierl came up with:

Both arcs start with bizarre weather patterns

The islands are known for their oval-shaped structures

Mr. 9 and Prince Grus look very similar to each other

Baroque Works and CP0 have been sent to kill Vivi and Vegapunk, respectively

Tasumi Thierl deserves significant credit for coming up with this concept. It might seem farfetched, but it could be grounded in reality. Oda has proven that he likes to reuse previous arc structures in the One Piece series.

While this theory is not confirmed, One Piece rewards for paying attention to the story. Through these speculations, readers find a way to spend a week or two before getting on to the next chapter. It also helps that Oda loves to foreshadow events.

Would this mean Elbaf is on the horizon?

Tasumi Thierl also highlights how The Whiskey Peak preceded Little Garden, which introduced giants for the first time in the series. In this particular arc, Brogy and Dorry inspired Usopp to become brave warriors and visit the land of giants one day. He may finally get to do so in the near future.

With his earlier One Piece theory in mind, since Whiskey Peak is parallel to Egghead, Little Garden would also be parallel to Elbaf. This could be Usopp's chance to experience major character development. He could use it right before the Straw Hats battle it out with the Blackbeard Pirates.

Interestingly, it remains to be seen if One Piece will revisit Elbaf in the story. Readers have been predicting it since Big Mom brought it up during Whole Cake Island. It would be incredibly pointless to introduce Prince Loki in silhouette form if he wasn't going to have a significant impact on the story.

