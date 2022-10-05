One Piece Chapter 1062 initial spoilers: Bonney and Kuma’s relationship, Vegapunk in danger

The leaked spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1062, provided by Etenboby from the WorstGen Forums, are short and simple. However, they reveal a lot about the story.

The spoilers were further confirmed by Redon, a reliable source of leaks. Either way, One Piece Chapter 1062 has dropped some major revelations.

Readers will have a lot to discuss over the next week or so. Without further ado, here's a brief look at the initial spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1062, titled Adventure in the Land of Science.

Aokiji has arrived in Whole Cake Island?

Before we get to One Piece Chapter 1062, here is a very interesting tidbit regarding the cover story, which takes place in Whole Cake Island:

"Chocola Town covered in ice"

Many readers will likely be reminded of Aokiji, since the former Admiral can use ice powers with the Hie Hie no Mi. Back in the Dressrosa arc, the Five Elders mentioned that he allied himself with the Blackbeard Pirates.

A very common theory states that the Blackbeard Pirates will attack Whole Cake Island, given Big Mom's absence from the country. The cover story might be implying that Aokiji was sent there himself.

Bonney and Kuma are related

One Piece Chapter 1062 finally confirms a very popular theory regarding Bartholomew Kuma and Jewelry Bonney:

"Bonney reveals that her father(Kuma) was made into a weapon by Vegapunk"

A week ago, Twitter user @OP_NEWS2022 did bring up a 2018 SBS drawing featuring Bonney. Apparently, series creator Eiichiro Oda wrote that she wanted to meet Vegapunk so he could "restore her father."

It turns out that Bonney was really looking after Kuma. Prior to the current arc, she was last seen in the Levely, where the Celetial Dragons were treating her father poorly. She was completely disgusted with their actions there.

Now she wants some answers from Vegapunk, the man responsible for turning Kuma into a mindless Pacifista.

Vegapunk has many different forms

Speaking of Vegapunk, the previous chapter's ending really was a red herring. The lead scientist uses different forms of communication. One Piece Chapter 1062 explains this with the following:

"There’re 6 different Vegapunk because of how occupied he is with research"

Readers have only seen one form by One Piece Chapter 1062. It's not made clear if Vegapunk put his mind into different bodies or if he created androids with his personality. Either way, these are initial spoilers, so readers will have to wait a few days before a detailed summary arrives.

CP0 wants to assassinate Vegapunk

😼 🥃 @Cman__221 @WeeklyLeaks_ Curious why CP0 is after Vegapunk. He must be investigating something the WG doesn’t want him to look at, maybe something with DFs or even the void century? @WeeklyLeaks_ Curious why CP0 is after Vegapunk. He must be investigating something the WG doesn’t want him to look at, maybe something with DFs or even the void century?

The World Government has clearly had enough of their lead scientist. It's about to get really dangerous with the upcoming chapter:

"CP0 agents are coming to kill Vegapunk, they have Seraphim Kuma with them."

It's currently unknown why they are going after their lead scientist. Perhaps he was doing too much research on the Void Century and the World Government wants to silence him. Either way, they aren't messing around with the Seraphim project. They are powerful enough to replace the Warlord system.

Readers will have to wait and find out why Vegapunk is a major target. There is hope that he can become a major ally for the Straw Hats, since it's unlikely that Luffy would let the World Government do something like this.

