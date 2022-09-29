One Piece Chapter 1062 teaser hints at Void Century mystery

While author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s smash-hit series is unfortunately on a break this week, One Piece Chapter 1062’s first teasers have come out in the form of editor’s notes. Even though these notes do not always lay bare what will happen in subsequent chapters, they are typically good indicators of what an arc will or will not address.

With this in mind, the latest editor’s note for One Piece Chapter 1062 has fans clamoring for the series’ return to regular serialization. While fans likely won’t see this tease fully materialize in the upcoming chapter, they can indeed expect the story to begin addressing a certain blank spot in the series’ history.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest One Piece Chapter 1062 teaser and why it, combined with Oda’s previous comments, suggests the Void Century to be addressed soon.

One Piece Chapter 1062’s editor’s note all but confirms Egghead Island arc to be centered on Void Century

The hint

While One Piece Chapter 1062 will likely continue to introduce Vegapunk and their island, fans can expect the issues shortly thereafter to begin addressing the Void Century. With the latest editor’s note tease very clearly referencing this enigmatic epoch, fans are expecting the series’ upcoming issues to become very illuminating in terms of their information and lore.

The editor’s note reads,

“Luffy and his crew are shocked! At that time the world was…!?”

While many fans agree that this is most definitely a Void Century tease, others have proposed alternative explanations. One such fan points out how instead of the Void Century this tease could be discussing the Reverie, especially considering Jewelry Bonney’s recent linking up with the crew.

There's also the fact that the Void Century is supposed to be this mysterious era about which the modern world knows nothing. This is further suggested by the fact that the Rio Poneglyphs are meant to tell the true history of the Void Century. With this in mind, along with the fact that the World Government needs Nico Robin to read the Poneglyphs, a good argument against the claim is certainly made.

However, one can easily counter that there are still those who are knowledgeable of the Void Century without having studied the Poneglyphs. Zunesha is one such individual, having been a nakama of Joy Boy’s and surviving for roughly 1,000 years, meaning they lived through the Void Century. There’s also the widely agreed-upon theory that Im-sama is another Void Century native.

Easily the biggest counter-argument to the editor’s note teasing anything but Void Century information is a point Oda made in his joint interview with Gosho Aoyama. Aoyama is the author of the Detective Conan series, better known as Case Closed internationally. One key takeaway from Oda in this interview is his implication that the Void Century is the next series mystery to unravel.

Combined with the aforementioned editor’s note, it seems almost certain that One Piece Chapter 1062 is teasing a discussion on the Void Century that will take place soon. While other possibilities certainly exist, it’s hard to dismiss the imminent inevitability of the Void Century’s discussion combining Oda’s interview tease with One Piece Chapter 1062’s editor’s note.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

