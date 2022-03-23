Why Blackbeard from One Piece will likely attack Whole Cake Island

Many One Piece fans wouldn't be surprised if Blackbeard eventually shows up on Whole Cake Island.

The recent One Piece cover story has brought attention back to Big Mom's territory. Such stories often have big reveals at the end, such as Jinbei finding a Poneglyph or Enel going to the moon.

Now that Big Mom is currently in Wano Country, her main region is largely undefended. Remember, Whole Cake Island contains a Road Poneglyph that can lead to Laugh Tale. Now is the best chance for someone like Blackbeard to steal it for themselves.

Why One Piece's Blackbeard will likely make a move in Whole Cake Island

One Piece theorists always have a difficult time predicting Eiichiro Oda's next move. However, sometimes, the simplest method works best.

The idea of Blackbeard making a cowardly move is certainly very plausible.

Blackbeard always takes advantage of situations

Right now, Blackbeard needs to locate the remaining Road Poneglyphs. Otherwise, he cannot reach Laugh Tale by any means.

Throughout the One Piece series, Blackbeard always knew when to strike at his enemies. When he joined the Whitebeard Pirates, he bided his time until he killed Thatch and stole the Yami Yami no Mi. He also took out a heavily injured Whitebeard during Marineford.

Now is the perfect time for Blackbeard to steal the Road Poneglyph from Big Mom. Keep in mind that he is a coward by nature. He prefers to attack when his opponent's guard is lowered.

One Piece fans shouldn't put it past him to sneak into Whole Cake Island right now.

This is his best chance to do so

One piece prediction/theory(pre chapter 1044 spoiler release) I believe blackbeard will pull up to whole cake and possibly wipe it out or something along those lines, it may seem bizarre but we haven't heard from him in awhile, he's definitely up to something...

Big Mom and several members of her pirate crew are currently stationed in Wano Country, including Smoothie and Perospero. This puts Whole Cake Island in a vulnerable situation.

Very few members of the family are left to defend the island. These include:

Oven

Cracker

Katakuri

Brulee

Pudding

While the remaining Sweet Commanders are dangerous threats in the One Piece series, they are much weaker than Blackbeard himself.

Cracker and Katakuri won't do anything to him at this point, let alone Oven. Blackbeard can easily cancel their Devil Fruit powers with his Yami Yami no Mi.

Yo I think since everyone is fighting it out on wano I think Blackbeard decided to go to whole cake island and get big moms poneglyph

Whole Cake Island may have a military fleet, but Blackbeard can easily sink their ships with his Gura Gura no Mi. Nothing short of another Emperor could possibly rival his current power. That's not even considering his fellow crew members, such as the notorious Shiryu of the Rain.

Several rival forces are fighting in Wano Country right now, which makes for a perfect distraction. Blackbeard has always been a cunning strategist who avoids unnecessary fights in One Piece. He doesn't have to confront Big Mom directly if she isn't there.

There is also an ongoing cover story in Whole Cake Island

Both excited & also scared abt the latest cover story. WCI arc ending was one of my favorite ending in One Piece. So unique for an OP arc to end in such high stakes.



You cannot just make Germa, Fishmen, Pekoms to be completely fine after that sort of crazy ending.

Interestingly, Oda has gone back to Whole Cake Island via the Germa 66 cover story. The story is still ongoing, and fans are looking forward to its development. While most of Sanji's relatives have escaped, Niji and Yonji are still trapped. Fans are wondering how they can make their escape.

A reasonable solution is to have Blackbeard attack Whole Cake Island, giving the brother a chance to slip into the wind. Readers will also have a chance to watch this in real time without having to move away from Wano Country. There has to be a reason why Eiichiro Oda is going back here.

