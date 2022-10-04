One Piece Chapter 1062: Will Bonney meet up with Vegapunk?

Readers can only hope that One Piece Chapter 1062 explains why Bonney wants to meet Vegapunk in the first place.

Jewelry Bonney is a complete wild card in the final saga. Almost nothing is known about her motives in this series. What's clear is that she came all the way to Egghead just to deal with Vegapunk, the lead scientist of the Marines.

One Piece Chapter 1062 is set for release very soon, yet readers still have time to speculate on what happens next. Bonney and Vegapunk will likely be the most lore-heavy characters in the current arc.

One Piece Chapter 1062 could be the perfect time for Bonney to encounter Vegapunk

What do previews suggest?

According to an editor's note for One Piece Chapter 1062, Luffy's crew will be in for a shocking revelation. It seems to be hinting at some unknown events from the past. Since the Straw Hats were split up into two different groups, it's unclear who the editor is referring to.

It could potentially be Luffy's group, since Bonney is largely suspected to be from the Void Century. It's never been confirmed outright, but there's a reason why it's a popular theory. Bonney consumed a strange Devil Fruit that allowed her to control the aging process, which also included herself.

Very little is known about Vegapunk and Bonney. However, given that Oda has been saving them for the end game, they will likely drop major lore bombs. Going off the recent editor comment, One Piece Chapter 1062 could dwell into the mysterious pasts of Vegapunk and/or Bonney.

Reputable leaker @Redon also suggested that Vegapunk wasn't the young woman seen at the end of the previous chapter. Assuming she is a mere android or even his daughter, perhaps Vegapunk must be somewhere else right now.

It would make sense for Luffy's group to meet him first, since he is the main character of the story. Bonney wants to deal with Vegapunk for whatever reason. Of course, whether or not that happens by One Piece Chapter 1062 remains unknown, but readers will find out very soon.

Bonney could meet up with Vegapunk for one reason

Please use the following information with a huge grain of salt. For context, Twitter user @OP_NEWS2022 regularly stays up to date with various leakers. A while ago, they posted a hint regarding One Piece Chapter 1061, which can be seen in the above screenshot.

This might be particularly relevant for One Piece Chapter 1062, since Eiichiro Oda usually draws multiple chapters ahead of the current one. @OP_NEWS2022 often posts clues with that in mind. They argue that Oda wrote the following about Jewelry Bonney in a Vivre Card for October 2018:

"Let Vegapunk restore my father."

Of course, some Twitter users were extremely skeptical of these claims, but @OP_NEWS2022 is still holding their ground. A common theory states that Bonney might be related to Bartholomew Kuma. She was greatly concerned for him during the Levely arc.

Vegapunk was responsible for turning Kuma into a Pacifista in the first place. For whatever reason, Bonney wants to deal with the lead scientist herself. Perhaps their relationship will be clarified by One Piece Chapter 1062. There has to be more than she lets on.

