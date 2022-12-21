One Piece chapter 1070 hints at female member of MADS

One Piece chapter 1070 initial spoilers reveal a fifth and final member of the MADS organization. Based on leaks from credible sources, One Piece Chapter 1070 is set to introduce a female scientist.

Most members are still relevant in the current arc, including the Germa 66 cover story. Very little is known about MADS, but that will likely change in the final saga.

Before this revelation, manga readers were only aware of four members. However, it turns out that MADS had five of them. Eiichiro Oda certainly loves to drop these lore bombs with his cover stories. One Piece chapter 1070 changes everything that's known about the organization.

One Piece chapter 1070 reveals a female scientist among the ranks of Vegapunk and others

The unseen cover page raises more questions than answers

Straw Hat Mark @YtStrawHatMark #ONEPIECE1070

The Cover Page of this Chapter

THE EMOTIONLESS SEA VOYAGE

OF THE GERMA 66 VL. 27

The Five Scientists who gathered for the good of the world and humanity!

The 5th person is blurred out and seems to be a girl who could it be

As of this writing, the cover page for One Piece Chapter 1070 is yet to be seen on social media. It will likely be revealed in the next few days. Nonetheless, the contents of the chapter have already been released. WorstGen Forum member Etenboby is a reliable leaker who posted the following details:

"Cover page: Five scientists gathered for humanity and the world. The five scientists are Vegapunk, Caesar, Judge, Queen and a woman"

Redon is yet another reliable leaker who has also backed up these claims. However, according to him, readers cannot fully see the woman in question. Of course, given the familiar members of MADS, she is likely to be extremely intelligent in her respective field.

One Piece chapter 1070 proves that Oda wasn't kidding when he said the final saga would be unforgettable. In the past few months, he used the cover story to reveal Aokiji kidnapped Pudding.

Readers can expect a reveal very soon

In the last chapter, the cover story revealed that Du Feld personally funded the MADS organization. This week, it was revealed that it contained five members rather than four. Oda clearly intends to wrap up all the loose ends of this mysterious subplot after One Piece Chapter 1070.

There is no better opportunity to explain the lore behind MADS than now, especially now that Vegapunk has shown up in the Egghead arc. Readers will finally know why the World Government stopped their research in the first place.

Who could it be? (Speculation)

Since the cover image won't provide further details, readers can only speculate about the fifth member of MADS. Here are a few possibilities to consider after reading One Piece Chapter 1070:

Stussy : The CP0 agent is familiar with the layout of Egghead based on recent chapters, not to mention she is very sensitive about her actual age

: The CP0 agent is familiar with the layout of Egghead based on recent chapters, not to mention she is very sensitive about her actual age Bakkin : While unconfirmed, her son Weevil could be a prototype for a Whitebeard Seraphim, based on the stitches on his body and his low intelligence

: While unconfirmed, her son Weevil could be a prototype for a Whitebeard Seraphim, based on the stitches on his body and his low intelligence Kureha : Although her past is largely unknown, the medical witch doctor has been around for 141 years, which means her knowledge is second only to Vegapunk

: Although her past is largely unknown, the medical witch doctor has been around for 141 years, which means her knowledge is second only to Vegapunk Vinsmoke Sora: She is the wife of Judge, a key member of MADS

Alternatively, the mysterious female member could be an entirely new character. Expect to see a lot of theories regarding Luffy's unseen mother in One Piece chapter 1070, considering Dragon's close relationship with Vegapunk.

