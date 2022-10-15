One Piece chapter 1063: Did Aokiji really kidnap Pudding?

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Aokiji in the latest cover story for One Piece chapter 1063.

It's been a very long time since the former Admiral did anything significant in the story. After leaving the Marines, he apparently joined forces with Blackbeard. Some readers believe he finally made his move in One Piece chapter 1063.

While it's not just anybody who can kidnap Pudding on Whole Cake Island, the home territory of the Big Mom Pirates, Aokiji seems to be among the very few characters who could efficiently pull off this wild stunt.

The cover story for One Piece chapter 1063 hints at Aokiji kidnapping Pudding

Here's what happened in the cover story

The Germa 66 cover story is still ongoing in One Piece chapter 1063. In the latest issue, Chocolat Town has been completely frozen solid. Cracker of the Sweet Commanders was also shown lying on the ground in defeat, encased in ice and unable to move.

Meanwhile, Brulee cried over the sudden disappearance of her sister Pudding. The cover story for One Piece chapter 1063 reveals that she has been kidnapped by unknown assailants.

Aokiji is definitely a prime suspect

There are very few characters that can successfully carry out what happened in One Piece chapter 1063. Based on the events of the cover story, the suspect will have to meet the following requirements for this purpose:

They can use cryokinesis, otherwise known as ice manipulation

They are strong enough to easily defeat Cracker

They have a reason for kidnapping Pudding in the first place

Unless a new character were to be introduced, Aokiji makes the most sense as the suspect. He is arguably the most well-known fighter with ice powers in the entire series, thanks to the Hie Hie no Mi. Further, Aokiji is a former Admiral, so his power level should definitely be above Cracker's.

For unknown reasons, Aokiji is also currently affiliated with Blackbeard and his pirate crew. With that in mind, they need somebody that can read Poneglyphs. Big Mom believed that Pudding has such a potential as a member of the Three-Eye Tribe, and could do so as long as she awakened her abilities.

After Big Mom's defeat in Wano Country, she could no longer protect Whole Cake Island. Blackbeard never lets an opportunity slip by, so readers shouldn't put it past him to send his crew over there. Aokiji could definitely take on Whole Cake Island by himself at this point.

Why is Aokiji working alongside Blackbeard?

This question is yet to be answered in One Piece chapter 1063. Of course, the Five Elders have already confirmed that Aokiji left the Marines and joined forces with Blackbeard. Readers, however, suspect he might have an ulterior motive.

For example, a popular theory states that Aokiji is a member of SWORD. They've already infiltrated several organizations, such as X Drake in the Beasts Pirates. Aokiji could feasilbly do the same to Blackbeard. However, now that Koby has been kidnapped, this makes it a very tricky situation for SWORD.

It's hard to believe that Aokiji would be willing to team up with Blackbeard, unless he was planning on betraying him at some point. Eiichiro Oda will have to address their relationship eventually. In the meantime, fans can only speculate on the cover story for One Piece chapter 1063.

