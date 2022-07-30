One Piece Chapter 1055 reveals Wano Country’s true secrets

Manga readers finally got some major lore regarding Wano Country in One Piece Chapter 1055.

While the rest of the Straw Hats are having fun in the Flower Capital, Nico Robin has more important matters to attend to. She was last seen with Kozuki Sukiyaki in a secret underground room. Robin wants to uncover the country's biggest secrets, including the Ancient Weapon Pluton.

For a while now, readers have speculated about Kaido's reason for wanting to stay in Wano Country. One Piece Chapter 1055 may have just answered that question. The answers lie within the 'old' Wano Country.

One Piece Chapter 1055 explores the biggest mysteries of Wano Country

Sukiyaki takes Robin and Law to a secret chamber

Kieffer @roadponeglyphs_ #ONEPIECE1055

Robin’s reaction to Law’s ability is the cutest thing ever Robin’s reaction to Law’s ability is the cutest thing ever #ONEPIECE1055Robin’s reaction to Law’s ability is the cutest thing ever https://t.co/xPpfeoqi8q

Somewhere in the castle's basement, Sukiyaki reveals a hidden passage deep underground. He made good on his promise to show Nico Robin the Road Ponelyph. They proceeded to walk down a very long flight of stairs.

Meanwhile, Trafalgar Law also managed to find his way into the secret room, accompanying them in the process.

One Piece Chapter 1055 brings up how the Beasts Pirates only found the Poneglyph because they had Jack in their crew. Robin can't help but wonder how that is revelant in any way.

He explains that Wano Country used to be much bigger

liljouahra on tiktok @liljouahra Wano was originally a country located at sea level. Long ago walls were erected enclosing Wano, when it rained the water had nowhere to go everything submerged in the rainwater, Pluton is used to open up the walls of Wano. The one that’ll retrieve pluton is Trafalgar D. Water Law Wano was originally a country located at sea level. Long ago walls were erected enclosing Wano, when it rained the water had nowhere to go everything submerged in the rainwater, Pluton is used to open up the walls of Wano. The one that’ll retrieve pluton is Trafalgar D. Water Law https://t.co/hqEDS3kqMU

It turns out there is a deep underwater chamber below the castle. Sukiyaki instructs Robin and Law to look through a glass panel in a nearby crawl space. One Piece Chapter 1055 then drops a major revelation.

800 years ago, there used to be a much older Wano Country, which is now underwater. Sukiyaki explains how this happened in the first place.

Wano Country used to be at sea level. At some point, walls were constructed around the island. Years of rainwater eventually flooded the ground level, so settlers eventually moved up to the mountains. As a result, the original cities were abandoned.

One Piece Chapter 1055 finally clarifies why the country looks the way it does. For the longest time, readers had no explanation for its elevation. However, it all makes sense now with the recent chapter. Wano Country used to be like any other island in the New World.

Sukiyaki also explains how to bring Pluton out

Pazziify ☠️ @PazzIguess he tells us how to open the boarders and what happens when you do but now we are questioning everything about Oden and why he wanted to unleash Pluton , and what is pluton? Oda is a masterful mangaka , every time he gives us an answer he raises 5 questions at the same timehe tells us how to open the boarders and what happens when you do but now we are questioning everything about Oden and why he wanted to unleash Pluton , and what is pluton? Oda is a masterful mangaka , every time he gives us an answer he raises 5 questions at the same time 😂 he tells us how to open the boarders and what happens when you do but now we are questioning everything about Oden and why he wanted to unleash Pluton , and what is pluton?

Robin and Law continue to go downstairs before they find another secret room. This is where Kaido's Road Poneglyph has been the entire time. Luffy only needs one more before he can find Laugh Tale. One Piece Chapter 1055 makes it clear that Oda has the endgame in sight.

Sukiyaki wasn't quite done with dropping lore bombs. He says that the Ancient Weapon Pluton is located deep below Mount Fuji. However, it can only be summoned by destroying the walls surrounding Wano Country. Sukiyaki has never seen the weapon before, so he can't show Robin and Law the exact location.

One Piece Chapter 1055 clarifies to readers why Momonosuke can't just open the borders just yet. Wano Country would be completely defenseless in that state. Pluton will likely be used in a last case scenario for the final war. Either way, readers cannot wait to see this development.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same. This article contains the writer's personal views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far